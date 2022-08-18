Mizoram : Green landscape implementation unit , 3rd technical support group meeting held

New Delhi : A virtual meeting of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Green-Ag: Green Landscape Implementation Unit (GLIU)Technical Support Group (TSG) was held under the Chairmanship of Lunglei DC Pu Kulothungan A from the Lunglei DC Conference Hall yesterday. Officials of the Green-Ag National Project Management Unit (NPMU), New Delhi as well as representatives from the two Districts where the project is being implemented viz Lunglei & Mamit Districts were present at this meeting.

“Green-Ag: Transforming Indian agriculture for global environmental benefits and the conservation of critical biodiversity and forest landscapes” Project is implemented under the GEF – 6 cycle. This project focuses on five states (Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Odisha, and Uttarakhand). It seeks to harmonize priorities and investments between India’s agricultural and environmental sectors so that national and global environmental benefits can be fully realized without compromising India’s ability to provide and develop rural livelihoods and meet its food and nutrition security and social (particularly gender) goals. In Mizoram the project is implemented in two Districts ie Mamit and Lunglei Districts.

At yesterday’s meeting, the Annual Work Plan for 2nd Quarter was discussed in detail and approved by the members. The meeting also approved High Priority Areas comprising of 17 villages (13 in Mamit District and 4 in Lunglei District) where the project will be implemented first.