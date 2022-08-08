Mizoram : Every House to fly tricolour to mark 75th Anniversary of India’s Independence

New Delhi : To celebrate the 75th Anniversary of Independence, the Government of India is carrying on various programmes under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. As part of these celebrations, the Aizawl Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lalhriatzuali Ralte has sent out an Appeal to the public to fly the National Flag / Tricolour from 13th – 15th August, in tandem with the ‘Har Ghar tiranga’ campaign across the country.

The National Flag is to be flown at all shops, bazar, goverment and private buildings from 13th-15th August, without taking the flag down at sunset, following the amendment of the Flag Code for the success of the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement.

The National Flag can be bought at Rs.20/- at the following outlets :

1. FPS (Retailer)

2. State Library at MINECO

3. Vanapa Hall

4. D.C, Aizawl Office

5. Directorate of Art & Culture

6. Mizoram State Archives

7. Mizoram State Museum

8. Aizawl Municipal Corporation, Thuampui

9. LEO PLUS, D-67,3rd Floor, Millennium Centre, Aizawl, – 9436350136

10. Peniel Electricals, Vaivakawn

11. District Library, Sikulpuikawn, Republic Road

12. Petronas Oil, Chanmari, Ramhlun Road, near Accounts & Treasuries Office – 9612216368

13. S.K. Variety Store, Upper Kanan kawn – 9436948174

14. E.L Drug Store, Maubawk Kawn – 96126131274

15. Synod Book Room, Bawngkawn

16. Central YMA Office, Tuikhuahtlang

17. MUP Office near Raj Bhavan, Khatla

18. Sunrise Hardware Store, Ramhiun North, Industry peng – 9436140350

19. Ramhlunsanga’s residence, Local Council President, Kulikawn