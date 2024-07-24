Mission Saksham Anganwadi & Poshan 2.0 Tackle Child and Maternal Malnutrition

Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 aims to address the commitment of the Government to address the challenge of child and maternal malnutrition and under-nutrition through a strategic shift in nutrition contents and delivery and by creating conditions and convergent eco-system to develop practices that nurture health, wellness and immunity.

Under the Mission, supplementary nutrition, is provided through the network of Anganwadi Centres to eligible beneficiaries i.e children up to 6 years of age, pregnant women & lactating mothers and adolescent girls. Food grains, viz., wheat, fortified rice and coarse grains are allocated for children (six months- 6 years) & pregnant women and lactating mothers under the Wheat Based Nutrition Programme (WBNP) to all the State Governments/Union Territory Administrations and under the Scheme for Adolescent Girls (SAG) to adolescent girls in the age group of 14-18 years in all the Aspirational Districts and all the North Eastern States through the Department of Food & Public Distribution (Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution), for preparation of supplementary food.

Under the Mission, an amount of Rs.12554.53 Crore has been approved under Supplementary Nutrition Programme (SNP) and Rs. 535.16 Crore under Scheme for Adolescent Girls (SAG) during the current financial year 2024-25. In the current FY 2024-25, an amount of Rs. 2153.05 crore under SNP and Rs. 26.50 crore under SAG has been already released to various States/UTs.