Mission Karmayogi Launched: Continuous Learning for Government Employees

“Recognizing the crucial role of Civil Services in fulfilment of India’s developmental aspirations and national priorities, the Government had launched the National Program for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) — Mission Karmayogi” said Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space and MoS Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Dr. Jitendra Singh stated that under Mission Karmayogi, the Centre, States and Union Territories are making and implementing Capacity-Building plans for civil servants. The Government has also launched an integrated online training platform, iGOT while replying to an unstarred question in Lok Sabha Today.

Dr. Singh shared Mission Karmayogi, will provide continuous learning opportunities for lakhs of government employees to upgrade their skills and facilitate people-centric approach. The Civil Services Training Institutes are also being encouraged to collaborate with other Institutions, Universities, Research Institutions, especially leading domestic and international institutions to bring immersive experiential learning content, faculty, research, to the training, preferably on a reciprocal basis.

In addition, the Academic Institutions especially Indian Institutes of Management

(IIMs) are offering both long and short duration courses for Civil Servants on Public Policy & Management. IIMs are also conducting collaborative programs with global institutions, including faculty development, to bring the best global theory and practices in their public policy programs.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also shared that No Civil servant has been sponsored by the Department of Personnel and training (DoPT) to study or to get training of public policy and public management abroad during the last two years.