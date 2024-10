A theft occurred at the Maa Kichakeshwari Temple in Karanjia, Mayurbhanj, last night, where miscreants broke open the donation box and the lock of an almirah at the Khiching museum. The value of the stolen items is yet to be determined. This marks the first successful theft at the temple, despite previous attempted burglaries. After receiving reports of the incident, Rarua police arrived to investigate. The repeated thefts have raised concerns among devotees, as no arrests have been made.