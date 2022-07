New Delhi: India’s Mirabai Chanu, on July 30, 2022 won the first gold for the country at the 49kg weightlifting event at the CWG2022 in Birmingham. She was competing in the women’s 49 kg category. Chanu smashed the Commonwealth and CWG record in snatch.

The former world champion ended with a total lift of 201kg (88kg+113kg), which is far from her personal best. She equalled her national record lift of 88kg in the snatch section.