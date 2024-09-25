Minority Kiren Rijiju participates in Swachhata hi Seva Campaign

Union Minister of Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Kiren Rijiju along with Shri George Kurian, Minister of State for Minority Affairs today participated in Swachhata hi Seva Campaign at CGO Complex, New Delhi. All the officials of the Ministry of Minority Affairs actively participated in the event. The Minister emphasized that it is a regular exercise at the Ministry to keep the environment neat and clean .

On the occasion, Ministers also planted sapling of a tree under “Ek Ped Maa ke Naam”. Ministry of Minority Affairs has a target of 1000 Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) and the Department is moving towards achieving that target.