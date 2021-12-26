Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi inaugurates various development projects in Dhule, Maharashtra

New Delhi : Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Deputy Leader, Rajya Sabha, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said we have a “Trouble-shooter leader” like Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has fought from the front to get the world’s largest democracy out of the biggest calamity of the century.

While inaugurating various development projects in Dhule (Maharashtra) today, Shri Naqvi said that Shri Modi ensured adequate facilities and resources for the health and well-being of the people during the COVID pandemic. The people’s self-restraint and precaution reflected the faith in the leadership of Shri Modi.

Shri Naqvi said that our government has worked for the health and well-being of every caste, community, region and religion. Today the figure of Corona vaccination has crossed 141 crores. Free ration is being provided to more than 80 crore needy people.

Shri Naqvi said that instead of panic, our government gave priority to precaution, prevention and adequate facilities.

Shri Naqvi said that when the first wave of the Corona came in India in 2020, there was a lack of resources to tackle the pandemic like Corona. But India has now become self-reliant in Corona vaccines, ventilators, medicines, PPE kits, N-95 masks, testing labs for Corona virus, ICU beds, Corona dedicated hospitals, medical oxygen etc. From just 900 MT per day before January 2020, production of medical oxygen has now been increased to more than 9000 MT Per day.

Naqvi said that more than 80,000 Corona vaccination centres are functioning. There are more than 2600 Corona testing labs in the country. India presently has an indigenous production capacity of more than 10 lakh Corona testing kits per day. There are more than 2000 dedicated Corona hospitals; more than 4000 dedicated Corona health centres; about 13,000 Corona Care Centres. Total isolation beds (with/without oxygen) have been increased to more than 15 lakhs as compared to about 10,000 in the start of 2020. ICU beds have been increased to more than 85,000 as compared to just 2000 before lockdown last year. More than 5 lakh indigenous N-95 masks are being manufactured in India every day. More than 5 lakh PPE kits are being manufactured in India every day; more than 4 lakh Ventilators are being produced annually.

Shri Naqvi said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is taking the country forward on the “Highway of Good Governance” by demolishing the “Speed Breaker of Cut, Commission, Corruption, Crime and Communalism”. The Modi Era has dissipated the “Politics of Danga and Dabangs” by “Determination to Development with Dignity”.

Shri Naqvi said that “Inclusive Empowerment” is “Rashtradharma” and “Empowerment without Appeasement” is “Rashtraniti” of the Modi Government. The Modi Government has made every section of the society an equal partner of development process.

Shri Naqvi said that the Modi Era is an era of ‘Iqbal’ (authority), ‘Insaaf’ (justice) and ‘Imaan’ (integrity).

Shri Naqvi said that during the last 7 years, our Government has provided houses to 2 crore 20 lakh poor people; more than 12 crore farmers have been given “Kisan Samman Nidhi”; About 9 crore women from poor sections have been given free gas connection under “Ujjwala Yojana”; more than 32 crore people have been provide easy loans for various economic activities including self-employment under “Mudra Yojana”; more than 44 crore people have been benefitted through “Jan Dhan Yojana”; 13 crore toilets have been constructed under “Swacch Bharat Mission” across the country; more than 2 crore people have been given free of cost medical treatment under “Ayushman Bharat” scheme.

Shri Naqvi today inaugurated various development projects worth crores of rupees including community auditorium and roads at Dondaicha in Dhule. He also participated in “Bhoomipujan” of “Ekta Chowk” and also addressed public meetings in Dondaicha in Dhule.