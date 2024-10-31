Minor girl ‘gang-raped’ in Bhubaneswar

In a shocking incident, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by four persons under the Nayapalli Police Station area in Bhubaneswar.

Even the accused shot the video of the heinous crime. Moreover, they also sought money from the victim’s mother by threatening to make the video viral.

As many as 3 persons have been arrested by the Nayapalli Police so far, informed Bhubaneswar DCP, Pinak Mishra.

As per reports, a girlfriend of the victim had sent the minor girl to the four accused. Subsequently, they gang-raped the minor girl by mixing intoxicants in her drink.