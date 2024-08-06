Ministry’s Efforts to Strengthen Agricultural Insurance: Latest Developments in PMFBY

Government of India is committed to the welfare of farmers. It is implementing various central sector and centrally sponsored schemes covering entire spectrum of agriculture for the welfare of farmers in the country. The details of new initiatives launched to support farmers during last few years are given in the Annexure.

Price Support Scheme (PSS) under the umbrella scheme of PM-AASHA for procurement of notified oil seeds, pulses and copra directly from pre-registered farmers conforming to the prescribed Fair Average Quality (FAQ) norms by Central Nodal Agencies through the State level agencies at Minimum Support Price (MSP) announced by the Govt. as and when prices fall below the MSP during the harvesting period. This scheme is implemented at the request of the concerned State Government / Union Territories which agrees to exempt the procured commodities from levy of mandi tax and assist Central Nodal Agencies in logistic arrangements, including gunny bags, working capital for state agencies, creation of revolving fund for PSS operations, etc. as required under the scheme guidelines

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) along with weather index based Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS) is being implemented since Kharif 2016. These schemes are being implemented on area approach basis for wide-spread calamities like drought, flood etc., which affect large area. Under this scheme, the maximum premium payable by the farmers is 2% for all Kharif Food & Oilseeds crops, 1.5% for Rabi Food and Oilseeds crops and 5% for Annual Commercial/Horticultural Crops and the difference between Actuarial premium and the rate of Insurance charges payable by farmers is shared equally in 50:50 ratio by the Centre and States/UTs in all States/UTs. In North-Eastern Region (NER) from 2020 and Hilly States/UTs from 2023 the ratio between Centre and States/UTs is 90:10. A Krishi Rakshak Portal and Helpline (KRPH) Toll-Free No. 14447 with pan-India single telephone number integrated grievance redressal mechanism has also been developed to enable farmers for end-to-end grievances/concerns/queries resolution.

ANNEXURE

Brief of major agricultural schemes introduced by the Government during the last few years