Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports invites nominations for Sports Awards 2022

New Delhi : Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports has invited the nominations for the National Youth Award 2020-21 through the Awards portal: https://awards.gov.in/ from 15th October, 2022 to 6th November 2022. Guidelines for the award are available on the above-mentioned portal.

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Govt. of India confers the National Youth Awards (NYA) every year to up to 25 individuals and up to 10 voluntary organizations with the objectives to motivate young persons (aged between 15 – 29 years) to achieve excellence in the field of national development or social service, to encourage young people to develop a sense of responsibility to the community and thus to improve their own personal potential as good citizens and to give recognition to the outstanding work done by voluntary organizations working with the youth for national development and / or social service.

The award is given for identifiable excellent work for youth in different fields of development activities and social service such as health, research and innovation, culture, promotion of human rights, art and literature, tourism, traditional medicine, active citizenship, community service, sports and academic excellence & smart learning.

The award consists of the following:

• Individual: A medal, a certificate and award money of Rs. 1,00,000/-.

• Voluntary organizations: A medal, a certificate and award money of Rs. 3,00,000/-.