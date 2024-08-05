Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Introduces New Initiatives for Sports Education Development

‘Sports’ being a State subject, the primary responsibility for developing sports and sports-related education in the country lies with the respective State and Union Territory Governments. The Union Government plays a supplementary role in supporting these efforts. The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, through its various institutions, contributes to this development. These institutions include:

National Sports University (NSU) in Imphal, Manipur Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and its campus in Guwahati, Assam Lakshmibai National College for Physical Education (LNCPE) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) in Patiala, Punjab

These institutions offer a range of courses, including certificates, diplomas, undergraduate, postgraduate, and Ph.D. programs in sports, physical education, and sports coaching to students from across the country. The Ministry regularly reviews these courses to ensure the continuous development of sports education in India.