Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with Ministry of Home Affairs organises Tribal Youth Exchange Programme for the development of Tribal Youth

New Delhi : Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with Ministry of Home Affairs organised 14th Tribal Youth Exchange Programme for the development of Tribal Youth today in New Delhi.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Anurag Singh Thakur graced the occasion along with officials from the ministry.

On the occasion Shri Anurag Thakur said that the performances and presentations by the tribal youth were full of confidence and energy. “I’m happy that not only you have participated in this programme but also did a lot of research in a right way and presented your thoughts effectively,” he added.

Shri Anurag Thakur said, “The vision of PM Modi’s Ek Baharat Shrestha Bharat must be taken forward and , we plan to send our youth to different villages at the border and spend atleast a day there”.

Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan has been organizing Tribal Youth Exchange Programme since 2006 for the development and main streaming of Tribal Youth in collaboration and financial support from Department of Left Wing Extremism (LWE), Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India. During this financial year 2022-23, 26 Tribal Youth Exchange Programmes are being organized by NYKS across the country.

The aim of this programme is to sensitize LWE Tribal Youth to Rich Cultural Heritage of India and to enable them to appreciate the concept of unity in diversity, expose them to development activities and industrial advancement and at help the tribal youth to develop emotional linkages with their peer groups in other part of the country and enhance their self-esteem.

The duration of each Tribal Youth exchange Programme is of 7 days . 220 selected youth in the age group of 18-22 years are participating from Left Wing Extremist affected districts of Sukma and Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh, Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh and Jamui Districts of Bihar.

The key activities of this Tribal Youth exchange Programme is to have interactive session with Constitutional authorities, dignitaries and eminent personalities, Panel Discussions, Lecture Sessions, Activities under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Declamation Contest, Skill Development, Industry exposure visit related to Career Guidance, Exposure to on-going Sports events, Visit to CRPF Camp, Cultural Performances etc.