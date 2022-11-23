Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports announces the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards for the year 2021

New Delhi : The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India announced the National Adventure Awards called “Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award” (TNNAA) for the year 2021.

The award is given in four categories namely, Land Adventure, Water Adventure, Air Adventure and Life Time Achievement. This year, National Selection Committee was constituted under the chairpersonship of Secretary (Youth Affairs). The Committee had expert members from the field of adventure. Based on the recommendations of the Committee and after due scrutiny, the Government has decided to confer awards upon the following:

S. No. Name Category 1. Ms. Naina Dhakad Land Adventure 2. Shri Shubham Dhananjay Vanmali Water Adventure 3. Group Captain Kunwar Bhawani Singh Samyal Life Time Achievement

The awardees will receive their awards from the President of India along with other Sports Awardees at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on 30th November, 2022. They will receive statuettes, certificates and award money of Rs. 15 lakh each.

Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Awards are given every year to recognize the achievements of persons in the fields of adventure, to encourage young people to develop the spirit of endurance, risk–taking, cooperative teamwork and quick, ready and effective reflexes in challenging situations and to provide incentive to the young people for getting exposed to the adventure activities.

Related links:

https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1830714