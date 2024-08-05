Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Announces Increased Financial Support for Indian Athletes

Government is encouraging athletes to pursue sports as a career by providing various direct/indirect financial support through various schemes/programmes as under:

Under the component “Khelo India Centres & Sports Academies” of Khelo India Scheme the talent identified under Khelo India Scheme are given options to join the accredited Khelo India academies and also provided financial assistance @ Rs. 6.28 Lacs per annum [including Rs 1.20 Lacs as Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA)] towards training expenses, coaching, competitions exposure, education, equipment support, scientific support and etc. Also, under the Khelo India Centre vertical of Khelo India Scheme, Past Champion Athletes (PCAs) are hired as coaches/mentors for young athletes in Khelo India Centres (KICs) who train these athletes as well as run the KIC in an autonomous manner or with the support of the State/UT Sports Department. As of now 918 PCAs have been hired in 1059 Khelo India Centres across 36 States/UTs. Under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS), Government provides assistance to India’s top athletes for their preparations for Olympic and Paralympic Games. Selected athletes are supported with funding from National Sports Development Fund (NSDF) for customized training and other support not available under normal schemes of the Ministry. Out of pocket allowance (OPA) is paid @ Rs. 50,000/- per month to Core group athletes. Apart from OPA, entire expenditure for the training plan submitted by the sportsperson, which is considered and approved by Mission Olympic Cell (MOC), is met under TOPS. At present, 174 individual athletes & 2 hockey teams (M& W) as core group have been selected under the scheme. Also, Under Development Group, to ensure a focused approach in India’s Olympic preparation the talent identification of 134 best sporting talent has been completed. TOPS Development Group athlete are receiving OPA of Rs. 25,000/- Under the scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federations (ANSF) financial assistance are given to National Sports Federations (NSFs) for the training of athletes, which includes all requisite support for training, participation in International events, conduct of National Championships, conduct of International tournaments in India, engagement of Foreign Coaches/support staff, scientific & medical support etc. Under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund for Sportspersons (PDUNWFS) Scheme, Government provides direct financial assistance (upto Rs.2.50 lakh) to sportspersons living in indigent circumstances for training, procurement for sports equipment, participation in national and international sports events, etc. Government provides financial support to the sportspersons after their retirement from active sports through the scheme of Pension to Meritorious Sportspersons, with the objective of providing an assured monthly income through annuity for outstanding sportspersons. Under the existing scheme, monthly pension ranging from Rs. 12,000/- to Rs. 20,000/- is provided to eligible ex-sportspersons. Under the scheme of Cash Awards to Medal Winners in International Sports Events and their Coaches, Government provides cash award to outstanding sportspersons to encourage and motivate them for higher achievements and to act as inspiring role models for attracting the younger generation to take up sports. Under this scheme, cash award ranging from Rs. 20,000/- to Rs.75,00,000/- are granted to sportsperson who have won medals at international events. Apart from the above schemes, in order to honour athletes/ sportspersons winning medals in international events, Government also confers the National Sports Awards every year under various categories like Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award, Dronacharya Award and Dhyan Chand Award.