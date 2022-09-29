Ministry of Women and Child Development to organize “Poshan Utsav” from tomorrow (30th September to 2nd October 2022) at Kartavyapath

New Delhi : The Ministry of Women and Child Development is organizing a “Poshan Utsav ” from 30th September to 2nd October 2022 at Kartavyapath in New Delhi to celebrate the culmination of the 5th Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2022. The “Poshan Utsav ” will serve as a platform for disseminating to the people at large, the critical messages on the importance of correct nutrition, particularly for young children and women and sensitize them on age-appropriate good health practices to address the challenges of malnutrition in the country.

The ‘Poshan Utsav’ will be in the nature of a celebratory fair with the central message of good nutrition. To attract children and visitors, the Utsav will include cultural performances, Poshan Parades, Health Check-up camps, healthy food stalls, and Games with a message of nutrition besides the opportunity of an augmented reality based photo-op with the Hon’ble Prime Minister. The Utsav will also display an Anganwadi Centre, indigenous toys from over 9 traditional toy-clusters in the country and healthy AYUSH products.

The “Poshan Utsav” will be inaugurated at 6:00 p.m. on 30th September 2022 at Kartavyapath by Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Smt Smriti Zubin Irani. The inaugural function will be followed by a musical performance by Artist Shaan. The invitees to the inaugural event will include children from Anganwadi Centres, Government Schools as well as Child Care Institutions in Delhi. “Poshan Utsav “with the objective of disseminating the value of good nutrition will serve as a befitting finale to the month-long Poshan Maah.

During his address on the occasion of 75 years of the nation’s independence, Hon’ble Prime Minister observed that malnutrition and lack of essential nutrients are major obstacles in the development of vulnerable women and children and stressed upon the need to provide nutrition to every poor person in the country.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development is celebrating the 5th Rashtriya Poshan Maah under POSHAN Abhiyaan from 1st September to 30th September 2022. Behaviour Change Communication has been an important strategy under ‘Jan Andolan’ during Poshan Maah to promote a transformative change to address critical issues such as inadequate and inappropriate infant and young child feeding practices, importance of nutrition and care during pregnancy and adolescence and awareness of good health practices to break the inter-generational cycle of malnutrition.

This year, under the Rashtriya Poshan Maah , Gram Panchayats across the country have triggered activities focused on ‘Mahila aur Swasthya’, ‘Bacha aur Shiksha’, Gender Sensitive Water Management and importance of healthy indigenous food especially in Tribal Areas. Various activities have been conducted with enthusiastic participation.