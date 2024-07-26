Ministry of Women and Child Development organises Post-Budget Webinar today

The Ministry of Women and Child Development conducted a post-budget webinar today disseminating information about the policy initiatives taken by the Government for enhancing women’s participation in the workforce and budgetary allocations announced for Women-led Development.

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smt. Annpurna Devi, delivered the inaugural address, underscoring Government’s commitment towards women-led development. She emphasized that under Prime Minister’s able leadership, our effort is to ensure that women are physically and mentally healthy, their skills increase, income opportunities expand, respect grows, and they become self-reliant. Our continuous effort is to provide quality childcare facilities in a safe environment for children’s nutrition, health, and cognitive development, and to support working mothers in building their careers.

For the financial year 2024-25, Rs 3.3 lakh crore have been exclusively allocated by various Ministries/Departments of the Central Government for the welfare and empowerment of women. These allocations will further enhance efforts of the Ministries/Departments towards implementing measures to increase women’s participation in the workplace, ensuring safety and security of women and setting up an ecosystem of working women’s hostels and crèches.

Secretary, Ministry of WCD and representatives from UN Women, World Bank, etc. spoke about the salient features of the Union Budget concerning women. Some of the State Governments shared best practices and innovative approaches adopted for providing hostel and creche facilities to working women.

The webinar was widely attended by stakeholders from all the States/UTs. The event took place at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi, and was also accessible online via https://webcast.gov.in/mwcd