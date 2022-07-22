Ministry of Women and Child Development Invites Applications/Nominations for Nari Shakti Puraskar-2022

New Delhi : The Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India has invited Applications/Nominations for the Nari Shakti Puraskar-2022. The applications/nominations for Nari Shakti Puraskar, 2022 will be accepted only through the designated website i.e. www.awards.gov.in.

All Applications/Nominations received upto 31st October, 2022 will be considered for Nari Shakti Puraskar for the year 2022.

Nari Shakti Puraskar 2022 will be conferred by the Ministry of Women and Child Development on the occasion of International Women’s Day i.e 8th March, 2023 to individuals in recognition of their service towards the cause of women empowerment, especially vulnerable and marginalized women.

For eligibility criteria and other details, the Guidelines for Nari Shakti Puraskar are available on the website of the Ministry of Women & Child Development https://wcd.nic.in/acts/guidelines-nari-shakti-puraskar-2022-onwards as well as the Applications/ Nominations portal i.e. www.awards.gov.in.