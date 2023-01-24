Ministry of Women and Child Development celebrates National Girl Child Day to give emphasis on valuing of girl Child

This year, as part of celebration of National Girl Child Day, the Ministry of Women and Child Development has decided to make the event a janbhagidari. States/UTs and districts have been requested to organize activities relating to valuing the girl child from 18th to 24th January, 2023.The hash tag for promoting the current campaign on social media platforms is hashtag(#akamceIebratinggirlchildmwcd).

The highlight of the National Girl Child Day celebration is 5 Days of Programmes/Activities by Districts for dissemination of positive message on value of girl child and rights of the child. Various activities such as special Gram Sabha/Mahila Sabha on CSR, Oath taking ceremony/signature ceremony, door to door programme, Programme with schools (Govt/Privates)- on value of girl child, Posters/Slogan-writing/ Drawing/Wall Painting competition among school, community sensitization programme, talk show on Health & Nutrition related issues of girls, plantation drive are being organized. The National Girl child Day will observe felicitation of local champion in the field of education, sports, social welfare and community mobilization.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao (BBBP), a flagship initiative of Government of India, was launched in 2015 with the objectives to prevent gender-based sex selective elimination, to ensure the survival and protection of the girl child and enable education of the girl child. The scheme has made progress on various parameters and has been able to capture the conscience of the nation.

In order to give emphasis on valuing of girl Child, the Ministry of Women and Child Development celebrates National Girl Child Day(NGCD) on 24th January, every year.