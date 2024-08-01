Ministry of Tribal Affairs Strengthens Support for Tribal Cooperative Marketing Federation

Under the scheme ‘Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Vikas Mission’ (PMJVM), Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) provides financial support to State Governments for establishment of Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) which are clusters of tribal SHGs formed to reap economies of scale through value addition and marketing of MFPs / non-MFPs. So far, an amount of Rs. 587.36 crores have been sanctioned by TRIFED for establishment of 3958 VDVKs across the country. The State-wise details, including Chhattisgarh, is enclosed as below:

State-wise details of Van Dhan Vikas Kendras

Sl. No. State No. of VDVKs Sanctioned Amount Sanctioned (In Rs. Lakhs) No. of Van Dhan beneficiaries 1 Andhra Pradesh 415 6,162.90 123578 2 Arunachal Pradesh 106 1,590.00 32897 3 Assam 471 7,065.00 143309 4 Chhattisgarh 139 2,085.00 41700 5 Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 1 15.00 302 6 Goa 10 150.00 3000 7 Gujarat 200 2,895.65 57968 8 Himachal Pradesh 4 55.50 1110 9 Jammu & Kashmir 100 1,457.00 29791 10 Ladakh 10 150.00 3000 11 Jharkhand 146 2,174.70 43701 12 Karnataka 140 2,087.40 41748 13 Kerala 44 597.25 12038 14 Madhya Pradesh 126 1,890.00 37860 15 Maharashtra 264 3,960.00 79350 16 Manipur 200 2,996.80 60403 17 Meghalaya 169 2,534.10 50835 18 Mizoram 259 3,806.55 76168 19 Nagaland 284 4,259.90 85198 20 Odisha 170 2,479.25 50094 21 Rajasthan 479 7,135.60 144803 22 Sikkim 80 1,169.05 23381 23 Tamil Nadu 8 120.00 2400 24 Telangana 17 255.00 5100 25 Tripura 57 776.00 16116 26 Uttar Pradesh 25 359.55 7238 27 Uttarakhand 12 179.95 3605 28 West Bengal 22 329.35 6719 TOTAL 3958 58,736.50 1183412