Ministry of Tribal Affairs Strengthens Support for Tribal Cooperative Marketing Federation

By Odisha Diary bureau

Under the scheme ‘Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Vikas Mission’ (PMJVM), Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) provides financial support to State Governments for establishment of Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) which are clusters of tribal SHGs formed to reap economies of scale through value addition and marketing of MFPs / non-MFPs. So far, an amount of Rs. 587.36 crores have been sanctioned by TRIFED for establishment of 3958 VDVKs across the country. The State-wise details, including Chhattisgarh, is enclosed as below:

State-wise details of Van Dhan Vikas Kendras

Sl. No. State No. of VDVKs Sanctioned Amount Sanctioned (In Rs. Lakhs) No. of Van Dhan beneficiaries
1 Andhra Pradesh 415 6,162.90 123578
2 Arunachal Pradesh 106 1,590.00 32897
3 Assam 471 7,065.00 143309
4 Chhattisgarh 139 2,085.00 41700
5 Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 1 15.00 302
6 Goa 10 150.00 3000
7 Gujarat 200 2,895.65 57968
8 Himachal Pradesh 4 55.50 1110
9 Jammu & Kashmir 100 1,457.00 29791
10 Ladakh 10 150.00 3000
11 Jharkhand 146 2,174.70 43701
12 Karnataka 140 2,087.40 41748
13 Kerala 44 597.25 12038
14 Madhya Pradesh 126 1,890.00 37860
15 Maharashtra 264 3,960.00 79350
16 Manipur 200 2,996.80 60403
17 Meghalaya 169 2,534.10 50835
18 Mizoram 259 3,806.55 76168
19 Nagaland 284 4,259.90 85198
20 Odisha 170 2,479.25 50094
21 Rajasthan 479 7,135.60 144803
22 Sikkim 80 1,169.05 23381
23 Tamil Nadu 8 120.00 2400
24 Telangana 17 255.00 5100
25 Tripura 57 776.00 16116
26 Uttar Pradesh 25 359.55 7238
27 Uttarakhand 12 179.95 3605
28 West Bengal 22 329.35 6719
TOTAL 3958 58,736.50 1183412

The list of commodities covered under Minor Forest Produce (MFPs) on Minimum Support Price (MSP) along with their MSP and applicable regions is enclosed as Annexure 1.

