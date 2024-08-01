Ministry of Tribal Affairs Strengthens Support for Tribal Cooperative Marketing Federation

Under the scheme ‘Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Vikas Mission’ (PMJVM), Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED) provides financial support to State Governments for establishment of Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) which are clusters of tribal SHGs formed to reap economies of scale through value addition and marketing of MFPs / non-MFPs. So far, an amount of Rs. 587.36 crores have been sanctioned by TRIFED for establishment of 3958 VDVKs across the country. The State-wise details, including Chhattisgarh, is enclosed as below:
State-wise details of Van Dhan Vikas Kendras
|Sl. No.
|State
|No. of VDVKs Sanctioned
|Amount Sanctioned (In Rs. Lakhs)
|No. of Van Dhan beneficiaries
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|415
|6,162.90
|123578
|2
|Arunachal Pradesh
|106
|1,590.00
|32897
|3
|Assam
|471
|7,065.00
|143309
|4
|Chhattisgarh
|139
|2,085.00
|41700
|5
|Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|1
|15.00
|302
|6
|Goa
|10
|150.00
|3000
|7
|Gujarat
|200
|2,895.65
|57968
|8
|Himachal Pradesh
|4
|55.50
|1110
|9
|Jammu & Kashmir
|100
|1,457.00
|29791
|10
|Ladakh
|10
|150.00
|3000
|11
|Jharkhand
|146
|2,174.70
|43701
|12
|Karnataka
|140
|2,087.40
|41748
|13
|Kerala
|44
|597.25
|12038
|14
|Madhya Pradesh
|126
|1,890.00
|37860
|15
|Maharashtra
|264
|3,960.00
|79350
|16
|Manipur
|200
|2,996.80
|60403
|17
|Meghalaya
|169
|2,534.10
|50835
|18
|Mizoram
|259
|3,806.55
|76168
|19
|Nagaland
|284
|4,259.90
|85198
|20
|Odisha
|170
|2,479.25
|50094
|21
|Rajasthan
|479
|7,135.60
|144803
|22
|Sikkim
|80
|1,169.05
|23381
|23
|Tamil Nadu
|8
|120.00
|2400
|24
|Telangana
|17
|255.00
|5100
|25
|Tripura
|57
|776.00
|16116
|26
|Uttar Pradesh
|25
|359.55
|7238
|27
|Uttarakhand
|12
|179.95
|3605
|28
|West Bengal
|22
|329.35
|6719
|TOTAL
|3958
|58,736.50
|1183412
The list of commodities covered under Minor Forest Produce (MFPs) on Minimum Support Price (MSP) along with their MSP and applicable regions is enclosed as Annexure 1.