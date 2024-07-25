Ministry of Tribal Affairs Reports Significant Progress in Tribal Welfare Initiatives

There are more than 705 tribal communities including 75 PVTGs which are spread across the country who are historically living in forests, hilly, mountainous and remote areas which are hard-to-reach and have challenges with regard to physical and digital connectivity.

After Independence, various approaches and models have been developed for tribal development. Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) came into existence in 1974-75 and has undergone many changes since then (later known as Schedule Tribe Component (STC) and Development Action Plan for Scheduled Tribes (DAPST). However, the basic philosophy has remained the same that all Ministries/Departments of Govt of India need to work together by formulating schemes for welfare of the Scheduled Tribes.

In last 10 years, the budget allocation under Development Action Plan for STs (DAPST) has increased 5-fold from Rs. 24,598 Crores (in 2013-14) to Rs 1,19,509 Crores during 2023-24 across Union Ministries/Departments. 42 Union Ministries/Departments have been allocated Budget Grants under the DAPST for schemes of development for STs. There are relaxed norms for tribal area for the construction of Road, Anganwadi, Health center. The Ministry has developed a dedicated portal (stcmis.gov.in) for monitoring the funds utilization by sectoral ministries. The data is available in public domain.

Based on data captured through Antyodaya Mission data by Ministry of Rural Development in 2019 and 2022, the Ministry of tribal Affairs launched Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh gram Yojana, which is aimed at improving infrastructure of tribal villages in convergence with DAPST funds.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha AbhiyaN (PM-JANMAN) on 15th November 2023 with budget of Rs 24,104 cr for 75 PVTG communities (11 lakh families) residing in about 3,00,000 habitations which are located in forest and remote areas in 18 states and 1 UT. Under the mission, population norms have been relaxed for all concerned schemes.

For Pradhan Mantri Garm Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) for construction of Road and for setting up Anganwadi norms have been relaxed to 100. For Jal Jeevan Mission norms have been relaxed to provide community tap for habitation with 20 Households. Provision of access of electricity to remaining un-electrified household (HH) norms of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) (Mo Power) have been relaxed. HHs where electricity through Grid is not possible, norms for House energization through Solar Power have been relaxed through new Solar Power Scheme for PVTG Habitations/villages. For improving education, health and nutrition, provision of PVTG hostels, Mobile medical units and multipurpose center has been made in the mission, which has 11 interventions by 9 Ministries.

Ministry also implements 5 scholarship schemes under which scholarship is given to more than 35 lakh students every year with annual budget of more than Rs. 2500 cr. Through Integration of State’s Portal of Pre-matric and Post-matric Schemes with DBT Tribal Portal the process of scholarship release has been streamlined. In last 10 years Scholarship budget has increased 2.5 time from 978 cr in 2013-14 to more than Rs 2500 cr in 2023-24.

For providing quality education, Ministry has formulated a new Central Sector Scheme in 2019, where in every block with 50% or more ST population and 20,000 or more tribal persons will have an EMRS, to be at par with Navodaya Vidyalayas. 440 new schools are being set up in remote tribal areas. With 288 schools already sanctioned under Article 275(1) till 2018, total 728 schools will be set up by 2026. The construction cost of EMRS enhanced in 2021-22 from Rs. 20 cr and Rs. 24 cr in Plain and Hilly areas to Rs. 38cr and Rs. 48 cr respectively for 452 new schools. There is provision of upgradation of old schools @Rs 5 cr per school and setting up of 15 Centres of Excellence for Sports @ Rs 5 cr each. An amount of Rs. 28919.72 crore has been allocated under the scheme. More than 38,000 teachers will be recruited in a phased manner, of which more than 10,000 teaching and non-teaching staff have been recruited.

Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Vikas Mission (PMJVM) seeks to achieve livelihood driven tribal development across the country by providing forward and backward linkages by setting up Van Dhan Vikas Kendras / Van Dhan Producer Enterprises apart from assisting the States to make procurement of Minor Forest Produce at Minimum Support Price. There is also provision of setting up Haat Bazars, Warehouses under the scheme. An amount of Rs. 1612 cr. has been approved under PMJVM scheme for five years. TRIFED is the implementing agency for the scheme. Under Van Dhan Karyakram, which was started in 2019, more than 3800 Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) covering more than 10 lakhs persons in 28 States/ UTs have been sanctioned. 87 MFPs were added in the list of notified items of MFPs to be covered under MSP for MFP scheme.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi launched Sickle Cell Mission for eradication of Sickle Cell disease by 2047, under which testing of 7 cr persons will be undertaken. Special provisions have been made for prevention, treatment and elimination of disease.