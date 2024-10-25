Ministry of Tribal Affairs organises “Janjati Samvad: Chunautiya aur Pahal” as part of the ‘Karmayogi Saptah’

Ministry of Tribal Affairs, as part of the National Learning Week – Karamyogi Saptah, organised a webinar on theme “जनजाति संवाद: चुनौतियां और पहल” (Tribal Samvad: Challenges and Initiatives) on 24th October 2024.

Ms. R. Jaya, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, in her address, stressed the need to understand the significance of the Constitutional provisions in the socio-economic development as well as preservation and promotion of the socio-cultural heritage of the tribes of India. She also spoke about the Ministry’s initiatives aimed at the elimination of Sickle Cell Disease by 2047. During this she shared about the training workshops, modules, promotional campaign as undertaken by the Ministry in the direction of achieving the desired objectives of the Mission. Commending the steps taken so far, she emphasized that the insights gained from this webinar by the participants would be significant in advancing efforts as being taken under the National Learning Week through infusing a culture of continuous learning and capacity building.

Prof. Nupur Tiwary, Special Director, National Tribal Research Institute and Chair Professor, IIPA, New Delhi contextualised the objectives and agenda of the Webinar as organised under the National Learning Week. During her address, she shared with the audience on the foundational knowledge on understanding the tribes in India, the policy and approach taken by Government towards the development and welfare of the tribes since independence, details on the important legislative frameworks, and the innovative initiatives as undertaken by the Government for Empowering the tribals.

Dr. Nita Radhakrishnan, Additional Professor and HOD, Department of Paediatric Haematology-Oncology, PGICH, Noida elaborated on the details of the National Mission on Elimination of the Sickle Cell Disease. She highlighted key facts and statistics including introducing the participants with the sickle cell disease, its prevalence in tribal communities, symptoms, complications, treatment, awareness and strategy for achieving the targets under the mission.

Dr. B.M. Jyotishi, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India, in his address during the webinar, provided a comprehensive overview of the Constitutional and legal provisions for Scheduled Tribes (STs). His presentation focused on the political, social, and economic rights guaranteed to STs under the Indian Constitution, offering participants valuable insights into the legal framework designed to safeguard the ST communities. Dr. Jyotishi read out key provisions as enshrined in the Constitution. He shared relevant examples concerning these provisions, shedding light on the challenges faced in their implementation and the progress achieved.

The Webinar ended with a summarisation of key points from the Speakers Address and a formal Vote of Thanks. The participants can watch the recorded video of livestream through this link.