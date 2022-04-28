Ministry of Tribal Affairs organises 2 days’ workshop in Jharkhand on ADIGRAMS

New Delhi : Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) as part its ‘Outreach Initiative’ is connecting with key stakeholders associated with execution of government schemes at ground level.

In continuation with this, MoTA organised two-day’s hands-on training of key functionaries from across the Jharkhand state on ADIGRAMS (Adivasi Grants Management System) on 27th and 28th April 2022. The program was held at Jharkhand State Ministry’ ‘Project Bhawan’ Ranchi. 66 key officials like District Welfare Officers, Officials from ITDAs along with Project Management Unit (PMU) from all 24 districts across the state, associated with tribal scheme implementation actively participated in the training program. They were given hands on training in uploading the data.

Dr Naval Jit Kapoor, Joint Secretary Ministry of Tribal Affairs informed that ADIGRAM is a unique portal which monitors physical and financial progress of the grants given by the Ministry to States and can track the actual utilization of funds. The details of beneficiaries are also uploaded on portal and the infrastructure projects are geotagged. Once the data from 2017-18 to 2021-22 is uploaded, the information will be placed in public domain which will bring transparency and accountability. Similar programs have been conducted by the Ministry in Maharashtra, Himachal, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, where in training is as conducted by team of technical experts from MoTA and UNDP.

The program was organised in coordination with Sh. K.K. Son, Pr Secretary Department of ST SC Minorities and BC Welfare, Jharkhand and Ajay Nath Jha, Commissioner along with senior officials from state level implementing bodies were also part of it. Sh Jayant Kumar from UNDP and team of Dhanush Infotech who have developed this portal are conducting regular training programs online and offline as per requirement of the states.