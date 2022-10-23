Ministry of Tribal Affairs observes Special Campaign 2.0 through various cleanliness activities

New Delhi : The Union Minister of Tribal Affairs, Shri Arjun Munda, inspected several of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs’ offices and divisions in the Jeewan Tara Building on Parliament Street in New Delhi and in National Tribal Research Institute as part of the special campaign 2.0 launched by Government of India from 2nd October to 31st October, 2022 in outstation offices, attached/subordinate offices.

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs ShriArjun Munda also reviewed the various activities taken up under the campaign during his visit to various offices of the Ministry.

The Secretary Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Shri Anil Kumar Jha and the officers and staff of Ministry of Tribal Affairs also actively participated in the campaign.

The Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, visited the subordinate divisional offices of the Ministry at the Jeewan Tara Building and National Tribal Research Institute.

The Secretary reviewed the process of weeding out old of old records and digitisation exercise being done by the Ministry. He inspected record room and examined files and records being weeded out as per the official procedures.

The campaign aims at cleanliness in the offices and reducing pendency of grievances, VIP reference and parliamentary issues.

The campaign was taken up in more than 300 premises which included the attached offices, Eklavya Model Residential Schools spread across country.

Tribal students from Eklavya Model Residential Schools actively participated in the cleaning initiatives.

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has always emphasised on providing clean and hygenic working environment for the officials and staff. The awareness drive aimed at cleanliness in government departments and sensitising government officials about cleanliness.