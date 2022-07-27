Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) initiated several projects to enhance digital connectivity of students of tribal communities

New Delhi : Ministry of Tribal Affairs (MoTA) has initiated several projects to enhance digital connectivity of students of tribal communities studying in Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) across the country. These projects include establishment of smart class infrastructure along with internet connectivity in collaboration with ERNET, MEITY.

Ministry of Communications (MoC) is the Nodal Ministry to facilitate telecom and digital connectivity across the country including area inhabited by tribal community. Further, MoC is also mandated to have a separate STC component under various schemes which is envisaged to be utilized for enhancement of digital connectivity among tribal community. To that end, Mobile/ Broadband/ Internet services are provided in a phased manner by MoC and Telecom Services Provider (TSPs) in the uncovered villages of the country. The Government, with funding from Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF), has schemes, viz. BharatNet, Comprehensive Telecom Development Plan for Aspirational Districts Schemes, Comprehensive Telecom Development Plan for Islands etc. to extend Mobile/ Broadband/ Internet services in the uncovered villages/ Gram Panchayats of the country, including tribal areas.

This information was given by Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta in Rajya Sabha today.