Ministry of Tribal Affairs in collaboration with Indian Coast Guard, Ministry of Defence to present Adi Shaurya -Parv Parakram Ka, Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance at JLN Stadium in New Delhi

The Ministry of Tribal Affairs, in conjunction with the Ministry of Defence, with the Indian Coast Guard as the coordinating agency, is organising a Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance Festival ‘Aadi Shaurya – Parv Parakram Ka,’ on the special occasion of Amrit Mahotsav and to mark the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (Parakram Diwas) on 23rd and 24th January 2023 at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi.

The festival is set to exhibit the prowess of the Armed Forces in a Military Tattoo and feature various power-packed dance performances by tribal communities showcasing the beauty of India’s diverse tribal culture from across India. Tribal dance troupes have arrived at the venue from states like Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh and more. Spectators will witness exquisite dances such as Gaddi Nati from Himachal Pradesh, Siddhi Dhamal from Gujarat, Purulia Chhau from West Bengal, and many more.

In order to inspect the day’s rehearsals, Smt. R Jaya, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs visited the venue yesterday i.e. 19th January 2023. She also held a review meeting with the officials of Ministry of Defence, Indian Coast Guard, and senior officials of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Dress rehearsals with props for the spectacular events, especially the tribal dances, have been ongoing for some time now. Over 1200 performers are refining their art forms and are set to enthral the city with their mesmerising performances. The venue is being decorated with tribal art inside the premises and outside the stadium complex to attract the visitors. Senior officials from both the ministries are keeping a check on the preparations to ensure grand success of the event.

The grand finale will showcase a performance by famous playback singer Shri Kailash Kher along with a coming together of the performers of both the military tattoo and the tribal dances in a final spectacular display. A footfall of over 60,000 people is expected at the venue on both days.

Spectators are invited to reserve their seats at https://in.bookmyshow.com/ free of cost.