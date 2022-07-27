Ministry of Tribal Affairs implements various schemes for development of Scheduled Tribe dominated areas

New Delhi : This Ministry of Tribal Affairs has been implementing various schemes relating to education, health, economic empowerment etc in the Scheduled Tribe dominated areas of the country. The receipt of Annual Proposals under these schemes is a continuous process which is considered by this Ministry as per schematic norms. The details of these schemes are as under:

Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS): It is a central sector scheme introduced in the year 1997-98 to provide quality education to Scheduled Tribes (ST) students (Class 6th to 12th) in remote areas through residential schools. As on date, 684 schools have been sanctioned by the Ministry, out of which 378 are reported to be functional.

Grants under Article 275(1) of the Constitution of India: Under this scheme, funds are released to States to enable them to meet the cost of such schemes of development as may be undertaken by the State for the purpose of promoting welfare of Scheduled Tribes in that State or raising the level of administration of Scheduled Areas therein to that of the administration of the rest of the areas of that State.

Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojna (PMAAGY): ‘Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojna (PMAAGY)’, aims at providing Basic Infrastructure in 36428 villages with significant tribal population having at least 50% tribal population and 500 STs in convergence with Central STC and State TSP funds.

National Fellowship and Scholarship for Higher Education of ST Students: The scheme provides financial assistance or pursuing MPhil and PhD in Universities and for perusing graduate and post graduate courses in top 246 Institutes like IIT/AIIMS etc .

National Overseas Scholarship (NOS) to the ST Students for Studies Abroad: Under the Scheme, financial assistance is provided to 20 ST students every year for pursuing higher studies abroad.

Aid to Voluntary Organizations working for the welfare of Scheduled Tribes: Ministry has been funding Voluntary Organizations (VOs) including Non-Governmental Voluntary Organizations (NGOs) working in tribal Hilly, remote and border areas for projects in Education, Health and Livelihood.

Venture Capital Fund (VCF) for Scheduled Tribes: From the year 2021-22, the scheme of ‘Venture Capital Fund for Scheduled Tribes’ (VCF-ST) has been taken up by the Ministry with a corpus fund of ₹50.00 crore for a period of five years for promoting entrepreneurship/start-up projects by ST youth.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Jatiya Vikas Mission (PMJVM): This scheme has been conceptualized with the merger of two schemes i.e. (i) ‘Mechanism for Marketing of Minor Forest Produce through Minimum Support Price and Development of Value Chain for MFP (MSP for MFP)’ and (ii) ‘Institutional Support for Development and Marketing of Tribal Products’. PMJVM seeks to achieve livelihood driven tribal development through quality input, technology, credit and better marketing access etc.

Pre- Matric Scholarship: Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme is a Centrally Sponsored Scheme under which financial assistance is provided to ST students studying in classes IX and X.

Post Matric Scholarship: Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme is a Centrally Sponsored Scheme under which financial assistance is provided to ST students studying beyond class X.

Support to Tribal Research Institute (TRI): This scheme aims to strengthen TRIs to carry out research, documentation, training and capacity building activities and serve as a knowledge hub catering to overall tribal development. Tribal museums are also established under this scheme.

Development of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs): This scheme adopts a habitat level development approach to improve the quality of life through intervention in housing, drinking water, education and health services, livelihood support, and cultural aspects.

This information was given by Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta in Rajya Sabha today.