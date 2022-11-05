The Ministry of Tourism will participate in the World Travel Market (WTM) which is being held in London from the 7th to the 9th of this month. It is one of the largest international travel exhibitions. The theme of this year’s exhibition is -The Future of Travel Starts Now.

With the reopening of the country to foreign tourists, after a gap of almost two years, this year’s participation in India is particularly significant. The Ministry of Tourism in a statement said, India is participating in the WTM 2022 to showcase itself as a preferred destination for tourism.

A total of 16 stakeholders, including State governments, other Central Ministries, the Confederation of Indian Industry as the industry partner, tour operators, and hoteliers are participating as co-exhibitors in the India Pavilion.

The objective is to showcase the diverse tourism products and services including Medical Value travel, luxury trains, and the gamut of tourism products to the international business community.

The Government is cognizant of the country’s potential in the Tourism industry and has taken several steps to make India a global tourism hub. The Ministry of Tourism is aiming to develop the Tourism sector, especially in the aftermath of the COVID Pandemic to new heights and accelerate the transition to achieve sustainable development targets of 2030.