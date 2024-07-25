Ministry of Tourism Updates on Dekho Apna Desh Program

Ministry of Tourism promotes India as a holistic destination in various markets to increase India’s share of the global tourism market. These objectives are met through an integrated marketing and promotional strategy, and a synergized campaign in association with the Travel Trade, State Governments and Indian Missions overseas. The Government continuously engages with industry experts and other relevant stakeholders and take their suggestions and feedback for promotion of varied tourism products of India.

The details of foreign tourist arrival (FTA) to India during the last three years are given below:

Year FTAs (in Million) Percentage (%) Change over Previous year 2021 1.52 -44.5 2022 6.44 321.5 2023 9.24 43.5

Tour programmes such as package tours for foreign and domestic tourists are provided by the private stakeholders and the State Governments. The Ministry of Tourism under its Hospitality Scheme invites Travel Writers, Journalists, Photographers, Film/TV Teams, Travel agents and Tour Operators and Opinion Makers to effectively project India as an attractive multi-dimensional tourist destination offering a vast range of attractions. The invited guests get first-hand information/knowledge of the Indian tourism product and facilities during their familiarization tours under the hospitality programme of the Ministry of Tourism.