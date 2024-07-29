Ministry of Tourism Unveils New Projects to Boost India’s Tourism Sector

Out of the total 52 projects, major components of 9 projects are physically complete. The remaining projects launched under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and ‘Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage, Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)’ schemes are under various stages of implementation. The details of the 52 projects are at Annexure-I.

The Ministry of Tourism under ‘Swadesh Darshan’ and ‘PRASHAD’ schemes provides financial assistance to the State Governments/UT Administrations or development of tourism infrastructure in the country. While revamped version of Swadesh Darshan as Swadesh Darshan 2.0(SD2.0) focuses on sustainable and responsible development of tourism destinations, PRASHAD scheme aims at creation of pilgrimage/spiritual tourism infrastructure development at the identified destinations. Under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme, the State Governments are required to develop destination master plan, strategy and action plan in multiple iterations focusing on holistic planning to create sustainable tourism destinations. The master plan shall assess the sustainability at the destinations, carrying capacity, footfall, economic benefits etc. deriving from the implementable projects. The projects sanctioned by the Ministry of Tourism focus on enhancing quality tourism experience for the tourists/pilgrims resulting in enhanced economic activity at the destinations.

Ministry of Tourism does not maintain State wise number of jobs in tourism sector. However, the Employment scenario in the tourism sector in India is given below:

S.NO. Financial Year Number of Jobs (in Million) 1. 2020-21 68.07 2. 2021-22 70.04 3. 2022-23 76.17

Source: Third Tourism Satellite Account, 2015-16 and respective rounds of Periodic labour force survey data.

In addition, the Ministry of Tourism has envisaged Travel for LiFE (TFL), a program for tourism sector under Mission LiFE, to create awareness about sustainable tourism and to nudge the tourists and tourism businesses to adopt sustainable practices synchronous with nature. The program aims to mainstream sustainability into tourism and to develop a sustainable, responsible and resilient tourism sector, focuses on circular economy and large-scale behavioural changes.

The Ministry of Tourism has also formulated a National Strategy on Sustainable Tourism with the mission to increase the economic, social and environmental benefits to build a low carbon, inclusive and resilient tourism sector in India.

The Ministry of Tourism under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD 2.0) has identified 57 destinations for development in 32 States. In addition, the Ministry has also selected 42 destinations in Challenge Based Destination Development (CBDD), a sub-scheme of Swadesh Darshan scheme. The details of destinations identified under Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD Scheme is at Annexure-II.

This information was given by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

***

BY/SKT

ANNEXURE-I

Details of 52 Projects Launched/Lokarpan

Sl. No State / UT Scheme Destination LAUNCH 1. Andhra Pradesh PRASHAD Development of Annavaram Temple, Kakinada District 2. Andhra Pradesh PRASHAD Development of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narsimha Swami Vari Devasthanam, Simhachalam, Visakhapatnam District 3. Andhra Pradesh SD Araku-Lambasingi, Borra Cave Experience at Araku 4. Arunachal Pradesh SD Mechuka, Mechuka Adventure Park 5. Arunachal Pradesh SD Mechuka, Mechuka Cultural Haat 6. Arunachal Pradesh SD Nacho, Unlock Nacho Expedition 7. Assam SD Kokrajhar, Kokrajhar Wetland Experience 8. Assam SD Jorhat, Reimagining Cinnamara Tea Estate 9. Bihar PRASHAD Development of Aami Mandir, Saran District 10. Goa PRASHAD Development at Basilica of Bom Jesus Church, Old Goa District 11. Himachal Pradesh PRASHAD Development of Maa Chintpurni Temple, Una District 12. Karnataka PRASHAD Development of Papnash Shiva Temple, Bidar District 13. Karnataka PRASHAD Development of Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple, Savadatti, Belagavi District 14. Karnataka PRASHAD Development at Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple, Mysore District 15. Karnataka SD Hampi, Setting up of ‘Traveller nooks’ 16. Karnataka SD Mysuru, Tonga ride Heritage experience zone 17. Karnataka SD Mysuru, Ecological Experience Zone 18. Kerala SD Kumarakom, Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary Experience 19. Ladakh SD Leh, Julley Leh Biodiveristy Park 20. Ladakh SD Kargil, Exploring LOC and Hundarman village Experience 21. Madhya Pradesh PRASHAD Development at Shri Peetambra Peetha Temple, Datia District 22. Madhya Pradesh SD Gwalior, Phoolbagh Experience zone 23. Madhya Pradesh SD Chitrakoot, Spiritual Experience through Ghats of Chitrakoot 24. Meghalaya SD Sohra, Meghalayan Age Cave Experience 25. Meghalaya SD Sohra, Waterfall Trails Experience 26. Mizoram PRASHAD Development at Vangchhia, Champhai District 27. Nagaland SD Chmuoukedima, Tribal Cultural Experience at Midway Retreat 28. Puducherry PRASHAD Development at Sri Dharbaranyeswarar Temple, Thirunallar, Karaikal District 29. Puducherry SD Karaikal, Karaikal beach and waterfront experience 30. Punjab SD Kapurthala, Eco Tourism experience at Kanjili wetland 31. Rajasthan PRASHAD Development at Karni Mata Mandir, Bikaner District 32. Rajasthan SD Bundi, Spiritual Experience, Keshavraipatan 33. Sikkim SD Gangtok, Gangtok Cultural Village 34. Sikkim SD Gyalshing, Eco-Wellness Experience at Yuksom Cluster 35. Tamil Nadu PRASHAD Development at Navagraha Temples in Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai District of Tamilnadu: Sri Kailasanathar Temple, Thingalur

Guru Bhagvan Temple, Alangudi

Sri Naaganathar Temple, Thriunageshwaram

Sri Suryanaar Temple, Thiruvidaimaruthur, Suriyanar Kovil

Sri Agneeswarar Temple, Kanjanur

Sri Vaitheeshwaran Temple, Vaitheeshwaran Kovil

Sri Naganatha Swamy Temple, Keelaperumpallam

Suweathaaranyshwarar Temple, Thiruvenkadu 36. Tamil Nadu SD Mamallapuram, Immersive experience at Shore Temple 37. Telangana SD Bhongir, Bhongir Fort Experiential Zone 38. Telangana SD Ananathagiri, Eco tourism zone at Ananathgiri forest 39. Telangana PRASHAD Development at Balkampet Yellamma Temple, Hyderabad 40. Uttarakhand SD Pithoragarh, Rural Tourism Cluster Experience at Gunji 41. Uttarakhand SD Champawat, Tea Garden Experience 42. Uttar Pradesh SD Naimisharanya, Vedic Wellness Experience 43. Uttar Pradesh SD Prayagraj, Azad Park and Dekho Prayagraj Trail Experience LOKARPAN 44. Bihar SD Sultanganj (Spiritual Circuit) 45. Bihar SD Mandar (Spiritual Circuit) 46. Bihar SD Bhitiharwa (Rural Circuit) 47. Bihar SD Vaishali (Tirthankar Circuit) 48. Jammu & Kashmir PRASHAD Development of Hazratbal Shrine, Srinagar District 49. Madhya Pradesh PRASHAD Development of Amarkantak Temple, Annupur District 50. Meghalaya SD Development of Northeast Circuit 51. Rajasthan SD Churu (Spiritual Circuit) 52. Telangana PRASHAD Development of Jogulamba Devi Temple, Jogulamba Gadwal District

Annexure-II

List of destinations identified under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 Scheme

Sl. No. States/Union Territory Destinations Selected/Notified Andhra Pradesh Gandikota, Arakku-Lambassingi Arunachal Pradesh Nacho, Mechuka Assam Jorhat, Kokrajhar Bihar Gaya, Nalanda Chhattisgarh Bilaspur, Jagdalpur Goa Porvorim, Colva Gujarat Dholavira, Dwarka Haryana Panchkula (Morni) Himachal Pradesh Pong Dam Jammu & Kashmir Basholi Jharkhand Chandil Karnataka Hampi, Mysuru Kerala Kumarakom, Kozhikode (Beypore) Madhya Pradesh Gwalior, Chitrakoot Maharashtra Sindhudurg, Ajanta-Ellora (District Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Manipur Moirang (Bishnupur) Meghalaya Shillong, Sohra Mizoram Aizawl, Champhai Nagaland Niuland, Chumoukedima Odisha Koraput, Debrigarh along with special attraction of ‘Khinda Village’ Punjab Amritsar, Kapurthala Rajasthan Bundi (Keshoraipatan), Jodhpur Sikkim Gangtok, Gyalshing Tamil Nadu Mamallapuram, The Nilgiris Telangana Bhongir, Ananthagiri Tripura Agartala, Unakoti Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj, Naimisharanya Uttarakhand Pithoragarh, Champwat Chandigarh Chandigarh Lakshadweep Lakshadweep Puducherry Puducherry, Karaikal Ladakh Leh, Kargil Total 57

List of the projects identified under PRASHAD Scheme

Sl. No. State/UT Project / Subject 1 Andhra Pradesh Annavaram, Kakinada District 2 Andhra Pradesh Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimhawamy Temple, Nellore District 3 Bihar Simariya Ghat, Begusarai District 4 Bihar Aami Mandir, Saran District 5 Chhattisgarh Kudargarh Temple, Surajpur District 6 Goa Bom Jesus, Old Goa District 7 Gujarat Shri Nilkanth Mahadev Temple, Sunak, Mahesana District 8 Himachal Pradesh Maa Chintpurni Temple, Una District 9 Jammu & Kashmir Utterbehni and Purmandal, Samba District 10 Karnataka Sri Renuka Yallamma Temple, Saudatti, Belagavi District 11 Karnataka Papnash Temple, Bidar District 12 Madhya Pradesh Shri Peetmbra Peetha, Datia District 13 Madhya Pradesh Shanidev Temple, Morena District 14 Maharashtra Shri Ghrushneshwar Shivalaya, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar District 15 Maharashtra Tuljapur, Dharashiv District District 16 Maharashtra Shre Kshetra Rajur, Ganpati Temple, Jalna District 17 Mizoram Vangchhia, Champhai District 18 Odisha Chausath Yogini Temple, Ranipur, Jharial, Balangir District 19 Odisha Maa Kichakeswari Temple in Kiching, Mayurbhanj District 20 Puducherry Navagriha Temple- Sri Dharbaranyeswarar Temple & Spiritual Park, Karaikal District 21 Punjab Durgyana Temple, Amritsar District 22 Rajasthan Shri Karni Mata Mandir, Bikaner District 23 Rajasthan Sun Temple, Budhahita, Kota District 24 Rajasthan Malaseri Dungri 25 Tamil Nadu Navagriha Temple at 8 places in Tamil Nadu 1. Sri Kailasanathar Temple, Thingalur, Thanjavur District 2. Guru Bhagvan Temple, Alangudi, Thanjavur District 3. Sri Naaganathar Temple, Thirunageshwaram, Thanjavur District 4. Sri Suryanaar Temple, Thiruvidaimaruthur, Suriyanar Kovil, Thanjavur District 5. Sri Agneeswarar Temple, Kanjanur, Thanjavur District 6. Sri Vaitheeshwaran Temple, Vaitheeswaran Kovil, Mayiladuthurai District 7. Sri Naganatha Swamy Temple, Keelaperumpallam, Mayiladuthurai District 8. Suweathaaranyshwarar Temple, Thiruvenkadu, Mayiladuthurai District 26 Telangana Goddess Yellamma Temple at Balkampet, Hyderabad District 27 Uttar Pradesh Shri Kali Mandir established by Adiguru Shankaracharya, Chowk, Lucknow District 28 Uttar Pradesh Pilgrimage sites of Braj, Mathura District 29 Uttarakhand Timmersian MahaDev (Devnath), Chamoli District

List of destinations identified under ‘Challenge Based Destination Development’, a sub-scheme under Swadesh Darshan 2.0

a. Culture & Heritage Destinations

Sl. No. Destination State/UT Nagarjuna Sagar Andhra Pradesh Bhagalpur Bihar Saran Dist. (Sonepur Fair) Bihar Kaza Himachal Pradesh Bidar Karnataka Varkala Kerala Mandu Madhya Pradesh Ahmednagar Maharashtra Langthabal Konug Manipur Mawphlang Village Meghalaya White Town Puducherry Ferozpur (Hussainiwala Border) Punjab Thanjavur Tamil Nadu Nalgonda Telangana Mahoba Uttar Pradesh Vadnagar Gujarat

b. Spiritual Destinations

Sl. No. Destination State/UT Ahobilam Andhra Pradesh Porbandar Gujarat Ramrekha Dam Jharkhand Thalassery Kerala Orchha Madhya Pradesh Nartiang Village Meghalaya Impur Village Nagaland Rupnagar(Anandpur Sahib) Punjab Kabi, Mangan Sikkim Rameswaram Island Tamil Nadu Kainchidham Uttarakhand

c. Ecotourism and Amrit Dharohar Destinations

Sl. No. Destination State/UT Bichom Dam Arunachal Pradesh Sivasagar Assam Mayali Bagicha Chhattisgarh Mayem Village Goa Thol Village Gujarat Udupi Karnataka Mushkoh Village Ladakh Lakshadweep Lakshadweep Doyang Reservior Nagaland Kamareddy Telangana

d. Vibrant Villages Program Destinations