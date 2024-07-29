Ministry of Tourism Unveils New Projects to Boost India’s Tourism Sector

Out of the total 52 projects, major components of 9 projects are physically complete. The remaining projects launched under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and ‘Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage, Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)’ schemes are under various stages of implementation. The details of the 52 projects are at Annexure-I.
The Ministry of Tourism under ‘Swadesh Darshan’ and ‘PRASHAD’ schemes provides financial assistance to the State Governments/UT Administrations or development of tourism infrastructure in the country. While revamped version of Swadesh Darshan as Swadesh Darshan 2.0(SD2.0) focuses on sustainable and responsible development of tourism destinations, PRASHAD scheme aims at creation of pilgrimage/spiritual tourism infrastructure development at the identified destinations. Under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme, the State Governments are required to develop destination master plan, strategy and action plan in multiple iterations focusing on holistic planning to create sustainable tourism destinations. The master plan shall assess the sustainability at the destinations, carrying capacity, footfall, economic benefits etc. deriving from the implementable projects. The projects sanctioned by the Ministry of Tourism focus on enhancing quality tourism experience for the tourists/pilgrims resulting in enhanced economic activity at the destinations.
Ministry of Tourism does not maintain State wise number of jobs in tourism sector. However, the Employment scenario in the tourism sector in India is given below:
|S.NO.
|Financial Year
|Number of Jobs
(in Million)
|1.
|2020-21
|68.07
|2.
|2021-22
|70.04
|3.
|2022-23
|76.17
Source: Third Tourism Satellite Account, 2015-16 and respective rounds of Periodic labour force survey data.
In addition, the Ministry of Tourism has envisaged Travel for LiFE (TFL), a program for tourism sector under Mission LiFE, to create awareness about sustainable tourism and to nudge the tourists and tourism businesses to adopt sustainable practices synchronous with nature. The program aims to mainstream sustainability into tourism and to develop a sustainable, responsible and resilient tourism sector, focuses on circular economy and large-scale behavioural changes.
The Ministry of Tourism has also formulated a National Strategy on Sustainable Tourism with the mission to increase the economic, social and environmental benefits to build a low carbon, inclusive and resilient tourism sector in India.
The Ministry of Tourism under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD 2.0) has identified 57 destinations for development in 32 States. In addition, the Ministry has also selected 42 destinations in Challenge Based Destination Development (CBDD), a sub-scheme of Swadesh Darshan scheme. The details of destinations identified under Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD Scheme is at Annexure-II.
This information was given by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.
ANNEXURE-I
Details of 52 Projects Launched/Lokarpan
|Sl. No
|State / UT
|Scheme
|Destination
|LAUNCH
|1.
|Andhra Pradesh
|PRASHAD
|Development of Annavaram Temple, Kakinada District
|2.
|Andhra Pradesh
|PRASHAD
|Development of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narsimha Swami Vari Devasthanam, Simhachalam, Visakhapatnam District
|3.
|Andhra Pradesh
|SD
|Araku-Lambasingi, Borra Cave Experience at Araku
|4.
|Arunachal Pradesh
|SD
|Mechuka, Mechuka Adventure Park
|5.
|Arunachal Pradesh
|SD
|Mechuka, Mechuka Cultural Haat
|6.
|Arunachal Pradesh
|SD
|Nacho, Unlock Nacho Expedition
|7.
|Assam
|SD
|Kokrajhar, Kokrajhar Wetland Experience
|8.
|Assam
|SD
|Jorhat, Reimagining Cinnamara Tea Estate
|9.
|Bihar
|PRASHAD
|Development of Aami Mandir, Saran District
|10.
|Goa
|PRASHAD
|Development at Basilica of Bom Jesus Church, Old Goa District
|11.
|Himachal Pradesh
|PRASHAD
|Development of Maa Chintpurni Temple, Una District
|12.
|Karnataka
|PRASHAD
|Development of Papnash Shiva Temple, Bidar District
|13.
|Karnataka
|PRASHAD
|Development of Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple, Savadatti, Belagavi District
|14.
|Karnataka
|PRASHAD
|Development at Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple, Mysore District
|15.
|Karnataka
|SD
|Hampi, Setting up of ‘Traveller nooks’
|16.
|Karnataka
|SD
|Mysuru, Tonga ride Heritage experience zone
|17.
|Karnataka
|SD
|Mysuru, Ecological Experience Zone
|18.
|Kerala
|SD
|Kumarakom, Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary Experience
|19.
|Ladakh
|SD
|Leh, Julley Leh Biodiveristy Park
|20.
|Ladakh
|SD
|Kargil, Exploring LOC and Hundarman village Experience
|21.
|Madhya Pradesh
|PRASHAD
|Development at Shri Peetambra Peetha Temple, Datia District
|22.
|Madhya Pradesh
|SD
|Gwalior, Phoolbagh Experience zone
|23.
|Madhya Pradesh
|SD
|Chitrakoot, Spiritual Experience through Ghats of Chitrakoot
|24.
|Meghalaya
|SD
|Sohra, Meghalayan Age Cave Experience
|25.
|Meghalaya
|SD
|Sohra, Waterfall Trails Experience
|26.
|Mizoram
|PRASHAD
|Development at Vangchhia, Champhai District
|27.
|Nagaland
|SD
|Chmuoukedima, Tribal Cultural Experience at Midway Retreat
|28.
|Puducherry
|PRASHAD
|Development at Sri Dharbaranyeswarar Temple, Thirunallar, Karaikal District
|29.
|Puducherry
|SD
|Karaikal, Karaikal beach and waterfront experience
|30.
|Punjab
|SD
|Kapurthala, Eco Tourism experience at Kanjili wetland
|31.
|Rajasthan
|PRASHAD
|Development at Karni Mata Mandir, Bikaner District
|32.
|Rajasthan
|SD
|Bundi, Spiritual Experience, Keshavraipatan
|33.
|Sikkim
|SD
|Gangtok, Gangtok Cultural Village
|34.
|Sikkim
|SD
|Gyalshing, Eco-Wellness Experience at Yuksom Cluster
|35.
|Tamil Nadu
|PRASHAD
|Development at Navagraha Temples in Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai District of Tamilnadu:
|36.
|Tamil Nadu
|SD
|Mamallapuram, Immersive experience at Shore Temple
|37.
|Telangana
|SD
|Bhongir, Bhongir Fort Experiential Zone
|38.
|Telangana
|SD
|Ananathagiri, Eco tourism zone at Ananathgiri forest
|39.
|Telangana
|PRASHAD
|Development at Balkampet Yellamma Temple, Hyderabad
|40.
|Uttarakhand
|SD
|Pithoragarh, Rural Tourism Cluster Experience at Gunji
|41.
|Uttarakhand
|SD
|Champawat, Tea Garden Experience
|42.
|Uttar Pradesh
|SD
|Naimisharanya, Vedic Wellness Experience
|43.
|Uttar Pradesh
|SD
|Prayagraj, Azad Park and Dekho Prayagraj Trail Experience
|LOKARPAN
|44.
|Bihar
|SD
|Sultanganj (Spiritual Circuit)
|45.
|Bihar
|SD
|Mandar (Spiritual Circuit)
|46.
|Bihar
|SD
|Bhitiharwa (Rural Circuit)
|47.
|Bihar
|SD
|Vaishali (Tirthankar Circuit)
|48.
|Jammu & Kashmir
|PRASHAD
|Development of Hazratbal Shrine, Srinagar District
|49.
|Madhya Pradesh
|PRASHAD
|Development of Amarkantak Temple, Annupur District
|50.
|Meghalaya
|SD
|Development of Northeast Circuit
|51.
|Rajasthan
|SD
|Churu (Spiritual Circuit)
|52.
|Telangana
|PRASHAD
|Development of Jogulamba Devi Temple, Jogulamba Gadwal District
Annexure-II
List of destinations identified under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 Scheme
|Sl. No.
|States/Union Territory
|Destinations Selected/Notified
|
|Andhra Pradesh
|Gandikota, Arakku-Lambassingi
|
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Nacho, Mechuka
|
|Assam
|Jorhat, Kokrajhar
|
|Bihar
|Gaya, Nalanda
|
|Chhattisgarh
|Bilaspur, Jagdalpur
|
|Goa
|Porvorim, Colva
|
|Gujarat
|Dholavira, Dwarka
|
|Haryana
|Panchkula (Morni)
|
|Himachal Pradesh
|Pong Dam
|
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Basholi
|
|Jharkhand
|Chandil
|
|Karnataka
|Hampi, Mysuru
|
|Kerala
|Kumarakom, Kozhikode (Beypore)
|
|Madhya Pradesh
|Gwalior, Chitrakoot
|
|Maharashtra
|Sindhudurg, Ajanta-Ellora (District Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)
|
|Manipur
|Moirang (Bishnupur)
|
|Meghalaya
|Shillong, Sohra
|
|Mizoram
|Aizawl, Champhai
|
|Nagaland
|Niuland, Chumoukedima
|
|Odisha
|Koraput, Debrigarh along with special attraction of ‘Khinda Village’
|
|Punjab
|Amritsar, Kapurthala
|
|Rajasthan
|Bundi (Keshoraipatan), Jodhpur
|
|Sikkim
|Gangtok, Gyalshing
|
|Tamil Nadu
|Mamallapuram, The Nilgiris
|
|Telangana
|Bhongir, Ananthagiri
|
|Tripura
|Agartala, Unakoti
|
|Uttar Pradesh
|Prayagraj, Naimisharanya
|
|Uttarakhand
|Pithoragarh, Champwat
|
|Chandigarh
|Chandigarh
|
|Lakshadweep
|Lakshadweep
|
|Puducherry
|Puducherry, Karaikal
|
|Ladakh
|Leh, Kargil
|Total
|57
List of the projects identified under PRASHAD Scheme
|Sl. No.
|State/UT
|Project / Subject
|1
|Andhra Pradesh
|Annavaram, Kakinada District
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimhawamy Temple, Nellore District
|3
|Bihar
|Simariya Ghat, Begusarai District
|4
|Bihar
|Aami Mandir, Saran District
|5
|Chhattisgarh
|Kudargarh Temple, Surajpur District
|6
|Goa
|Bom Jesus, Old Goa District
|7
|Gujarat
|Shri Nilkanth Mahadev Temple, Sunak, Mahesana District
|8
|Himachal Pradesh
|Maa Chintpurni Temple, Una District
|9
|Jammu & Kashmir
|Utterbehni and Purmandal, Samba District
|10
|Karnataka
|Sri Renuka Yallamma Temple, Saudatti, Belagavi District
|11
|Karnataka
|Papnash Temple, Bidar District
|12
|Madhya Pradesh
|Shri Peetmbra Peetha, Datia District
|13
|Madhya Pradesh
|Shanidev Temple, Morena District
|14
|Maharashtra
|Shri Ghrushneshwar Shivalaya, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar District
|15
|Maharashtra
|Tuljapur, Dharashiv District District
|16
|Maharashtra
|Shre Kshetra Rajur, Ganpati Temple, Jalna District
|17
|Mizoram
|Vangchhia, Champhai District
|18
|Odisha
|Chausath Yogini Temple, Ranipur, Jharial, Balangir District
|19
|Odisha
|Maa Kichakeswari Temple in Kiching, Mayurbhanj District
|20
|Puducherry
|Navagriha Temple- Sri Dharbaranyeswarar Temple & Spiritual Park, Karaikal District
|21
|Punjab
|Durgyana Temple, Amritsar District
|22
|Rajasthan
|Shri Karni Mata Mandir, Bikaner District
|23
|Rajasthan
|Sun Temple, Budhahita, Kota District
|24
|Rajasthan
|Malaseri Dungri
|25
|Tamil Nadu
|Navagriha Temple at 8 places in Tamil Nadu
1. Sri Kailasanathar Temple, Thingalur, Thanjavur District
2. Guru Bhagvan Temple, Alangudi, Thanjavur District
3. Sri Naaganathar Temple, Thirunageshwaram, Thanjavur District
4. Sri Suryanaar Temple, Thiruvidaimaruthur, Suriyanar Kovil, Thanjavur District
5. Sri Agneeswarar Temple, Kanjanur, Thanjavur District
6. Sri Vaitheeshwaran Temple, Vaitheeswaran Kovil, Mayiladuthurai District
7. Sri Naganatha Swamy Temple, Keelaperumpallam, Mayiladuthurai District
8. Suweathaaranyshwarar Temple, Thiruvenkadu, Mayiladuthurai District
|26
|Telangana
|Goddess Yellamma Temple at Balkampet, Hyderabad District
|27
|Uttar Pradesh
|Shri Kali Mandir established by Adiguru Shankaracharya, Chowk, Lucknow District
|28
|Uttar Pradesh
|Pilgrimage sites of Braj, Mathura District
|29
|Uttarakhand
|Timmersian MahaDev (Devnath), Chamoli District
List of destinations identified under ‘Challenge Based Destination Development’, a sub-scheme under Swadesh Darshan 2.0
a. Culture & Heritage Destinations
|Sl. No.
|Destination
|State/UT
|Nagarjuna Sagar
|Andhra Pradesh
|Bhagalpur
|Bihar
|Saran Dist. (Sonepur Fair)
|Bihar
|Kaza
|Himachal Pradesh
|Bidar
|Karnataka
|Varkala
|Kerala
|Mandu
|Madhya Pradesh
|Ahmednagar
|Maharashtra
|Langthabal Konug
|Manipur
|Mawphlang Village
|Meghalaya
|White Town
|Puducherry
|Ferozpur (Hussainiwala Border)
|Punjab
|Thanjavur
|Tamil Nadu
|Nalgonda
|Telangana
|Mahoba
|Uttar Pradesh
|Vadnagar
|Gujarat
b. Spiritual Destinations
|Sl. No.
|Destination
|State/UT
|Ahobilam
|Andhra Pradesh
|Porbandar
|Gujarat
|Ramrekha Dam
|Jharkhand
|Thalassery
|Kerala
|Orchha
|Madhya Pradesh
|Nartiang Village
|Meghalaya
|Impur Village
|Nagaland
|Rupnagar(Anandpur Sahib)
|Punjab
|Kabi, Mangan
|Sikkim
|Rameswaram Island
|Tamil Nadu
|Kainchidham
|Uttarakhand
c. Ecotourism and Amrit Dharohar Destinations
|Sl. No.
|Destination
|State/UT
|Bichom Dam
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Sivasagar
|Assam
|Mayali Bagicha
|Chhattisgarh
|Mayem Village
|Goa
|Thol Village
|Gujarat
|Udupi
|Karnataka
|Mushkoh Village
|Ladakh
|Lakshadweep
|Lakshadweep
|Doyang Reservior
|Nagaland
|Kamareddy
|Telangana
d. Vibrant Villages Program Destinations
|Sl. No.
|Destination
|State/UT
|
|Kibitho
|Arunachal Pradesh
|
|Rakchham, Chhitkul
|Himachal Pradesh
|
|Gnathang
|Sikkim
|
|Jadung
|Uttarakhand
|
|Mana Village
|Uttarakhand