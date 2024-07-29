National

Ministry of Tourism Unveils New Projects to Boost India’s Tourism Sector

By Odisha Diary bureau

Out of the total 52 projects, major components of 9 projects are physically complete. The remaining projects launched under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 and ‘Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage, Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD)’ schemes are under various stages of implementation. The details of the 52 projects are at Annexure-I.

The Ministry of Tourism under ‘Swadesh Darshan’ and ‘PRASHAD’ schemes provides financial assistance to the State Governments/UT Administrations or development of tourism infrastructure in the country.  While revamped version of Swadesh Darshan as Swadesh Darshan 2.0(SD2.0) focuses on sustainable and responsible development of tourism destinations, PRASHAD scheme aims at creation of pilgrimage/spiritual tourism infrastructure development at the identified destinations. Under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme, the State Governments are required to develop destination master plan, strategy and action plan in multiple iterations focusing on holistic planning to create sustainable tourism destinations. The master plan shall assess the sustainability at the destinations, carrying capacity, footfall, economic benefits etc. deriving from the implementable projects.  The projects sanctioned by the Ministry of Tourism focus on enhancing quality tourism experience for the tourists/pilgrims resulting in enhanced economic activity at the destinations.

Ministry of Tourism does not maintain State wise number of jobs in tourism sector. However, the Employment scenario in the tourism sector in India is given below:

S.NO. Financial Year Number of Jobs

 (in Million)
1. 2020-21 68.07
2. 2021-22 70.04
3. 2022-23 76.17

 

Source: Third Tourism Satellite Account, 2015-16 and respective rounds of Periodic labour force survey data.

In addition, the Ministry of Tourism has envisaged Travel for LiFE (TFL), a program for tourism sector under Mission LiFE, to create awareness about sustainable tourism and to nudge the tourists and tourism businesses to adopt sustainable practices synchronous with nature. The program aims to mainstream sustainability into tourism and to develop a sustainable, responsible and resilient tourism sector, focuses on circular economy and large-scale behavioural changes.

The Ministry of Tourism has also formulated a National Strategy on Sustainable Tourism with the mission to increase the economic, social and environmental benefits to build a low carbon, inclusive and resilient tourism sector in India.

The Ministry of Tourism under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD 2.0) has identified 57 destinations for development in 32 States. In addition, the Ministry has also selected 42 destinations in Challenge Based Destination Development (CBDD), a sub-scheme of Swadesh Darshan scheme.  The details of destinations identified under Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD Scheme is at Annexure-II.

This information was given by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

***

BY/SKT

ANNEXURE-I

Details of 52 Projects Launched/Lokarpan

Sl. No State / UT Scheme Destination
LAUNCH
1. Andhra Pradesh PRASHAD Development of Annavaram Temple, Kakinada District
2. Andhra Pradesh PRASHAD Development of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narsimha Swami Vari Devasthanam, Simhachalam, Visakhapatnam District
3. Andhra Pradesh SD Araku-Lambasingi, Borra Cave Experience at Araku
4. Arunachal Pradesh SD Mechuka, Mechuka Adventure Park
5. Arunachal Pradesh SD Mechuka, Mechuka Cultural Haat
6. Arunachal Pradesh SD Nacho, Unlock Nacho Expedition
7. Assam SD Kokrajhar, Kokrajhar Wetland Experience
8. Assam SD Jorhat, Reimagining Cinnamara Tea Estate
9. Bihar PRASHAD Development of Aami Mandir, Saran District
10. Goa PRASHAD Development at Basilica of Bom Jesus Church, Old Goa District
11. Himachal Pradesh PRASHAD Development of Maa Chintpurni Temple, Una District
12. Karnataka PRASHAD Development of Papnash Shiva Temple, Bidar District
13. Karnataka PRASHAD Development of Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple, Savadatti, Belagavi District
14. Karnataka PRASHAD Development at Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple, Mysore District
15. Karnataka SD Hampi, Setting up of ‘Traveller nooks’
16. Karnataka SD Mysuru, Tonga ride Heritage experience zone
17. Karnataka SD Mysuru, Ecological Experience Zone
18. Kerala SD Kumarakom, Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary Experience
19. Ladakh SD Leh, Julley Leh Biodiveristy Park
20. Ladakh SD Kargil, Exploring LOC and Hundarman village Experience
21. Madhya Pradesh PRASHAD Development at Shri Peetambra Peetha Temple, Datia District
22. Madhya Pradesh SD Gwalior, Phoolbagh Experience zone
23. Madhya Pradesh SD Chitrakoot, Spiritual Experience through Ghats of Chitrakoot
24. Meghalaya SD Sohra, Meghalayan Age Cave Experience
25. Meghalaya SD Sohra, Waterfall Trails Experience
26. Mizoram PRASHAD Development at Vangchhia, Champhai District
27. Nagaland SD Chmuoukedima, Tribal Cultural Experience at Midway Retreat
28. Puducherry PRASHAD Development at Sri Dharbaranyeswarar Temple, Thirunallar, Karaikal District
29. Puducherry SD Karaikal, Karaikal beach and waterfront experience
30. Punjab SD Kapurthala, Eco Tourism experience at Kanjili wetland
31. Rajasthan PRASHAD Development at Karni Mata Mandir, Bikaner District
32. Rajasthan SD Bundi, Spiritual Experience, Keshavraipatan
33. Sikkim SD Gangtok, Gangtok Cultural Village
34. Sikkim SD Gyalshing, Eco-Wellness Experience at Yuksom Cluster
35. Tamil Nadu PRASHAD Development at Navagraha Temples in Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai District of Tamilnadu:

  • Sri Kailasanathar Temple, Thingalur
  • Guru Bhagvan Temple, Alangudi
  • Sri Naaganathar Temple, Thriunageshwaram
  • Sri Suryanaar Temple, Thiruvidaimaruthur, Suriyanar Kovil
  • Sri Agneeswarar Temple, Kanjanur
  • Sri Vaitheeshwaran Temple, Vaitheeshwaran Kovil
  • Sri Naganatha Swamy Temple, Keelaperumpallam
  • Suweathaaranyshwarar Temple, Thiruvenkadu
36. Tamil Nadu SD Mamallapuram, Immersive experience at Shore Temple
37. Telangana SD Bhongir, Bhongir Fort Experiential Zone
38. Telangana SD Ananathagiri, Eco tourism zone at Ananathgiri forest
39. Telangana PRASHAD Development at Balkampet Yellamma Temple, Hyderabad
40. Uttarakhand SD Pithoragarh, Rural Tourism Cluster Experience at Gunji
41. Uttarakhand SD Champawat, Tea Garden Experience
42. Uttar Pradesh SD Naimisharanya, Vedic Wellness Experience
43. Uttar Pradesh SD Prayagraj, Azad Park and Dekho Prayagraj Trail Experience
LOKARPAN
44. Bihar SD Sultanganj (Spiritual Circuit)
45. Bihar SD Mandar (Spiritual Circuit)
46. Bihar SD Bhitiharwa (Rural Circuit)
47. Bihar SD Vaishali (Tirthankar Circuit)
48. Jammu & Kashmir PRASHAD Development of Hazratbal Shrine, Srinagar District
49. Madhya Pradesh PRASHAD Development of Amarkantak Temple, Annupur District
50. Meghalaya SD Development of Northeast Circuit
51. Rajasthan SD Churu (Spiritual Circuit)
52. Telangana PRASHAD Development of Jogulamba Devi Temple, Jogulamba Gadwal District

 

Annexure-II

List of destinations identified under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 Scheme

Sl. No. States/Union Territory Destinations Selected/Notified
Andhra Pradesh Gandikota, Arakku-Lambassingi
Arunachal Pradesh Nacho, Mechuka
Assam Jorhat, Kokrajhar
Bihar Gaya, Nalanda
Chhattisgarh Bilaspur, Jagdalpur
Goa Porvorim, Colva
Gujarat Dholavira, Dwarka
Haryana Panchkula (Morni)
Himachal Pradesh Pong Dam
Jammu & Kashmir Basholi
Jharkhand Chandil
Karnataka Hampi, Mysuru
Kerala Kumarakom, Kozhikode (Beypore)
Madhya Pradesh Gwalior, Chitrakoot
Maharashtra Sindhudurg, Ajanta-Ellora (District Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)
Manipur Moirang (Bishnupur)
Meghalaya Shillong, Sohra
Mizoram Aizawl, Champhai
Nagaland Niuland, Chumoukedima
Odisha Koraput, Debrigarh along with special attraction of ‘Khinda Village’
Punjab Amritsar, Kapurthala
Rajasthan Bundi (Keshoraipatan), Jodhpur
Sikkim Gangtok, Gyalshing
Tamil Nadu Mamallapuram, The Nilgiris
Telangana Bhongir, Ananthagiri
Tripura Agartala, Unakoti
Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj, Naimisharanya
Uttarakhand Pithoragarh, Champwat
Chandigarh Chandigarh
Lakshadweep Lakshadweep
Puducherry Puducherry, Karaikal
Ladakh Leh, Kargil
  Total 57

 

List of the projects identified under PRASHAD Scheme

Sl. No. State/UT Project / Subject
1 Andhra Pradesh Annavaram, Kakinada District
2 Andhra Pradesh Vedagiri Lakshmi Narasimhawamy Temple, Nellore District
3 Bihar Simariya Ghat, Begusarai District
4 Bihar Aami Mandir, Saran District
5 Chhattisgarh Kudargarh Temple, Surajpur District
6 Goa Bom Jesus, Old Goa District
7 Gujarat Shri Nilkanth Mahadev Temple, Sunak, Mahesana District
8 Himachal Pradesh Maa Chintpurni Temple, Una District
9 Jammu & Kashmir Utterbehni and Purmandal, Samba District
10 Karnataka Sri Renuka Yallamma Temple, Saudatti, Belagavi District
11 Karnataka Papnash Temple, Bidar District
12 Madhya Pradesh Shri Peetmbra Peetha, Datia District
13 Madhya Pradesh Shanidev Temple, Morena District
14 Maharashtra Shri Ghrushneshwar Shivalaya, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar District
15 Maharashtra Tuljapur, Dharashiv District District
16 Maharashtra Shre Kshetra Rajur, Ganpati Temple, Jalna District
17 Mizoram Vangchhia, Champhai District
18 Odisha Chausath Yogini Temple, Ranipur, Jharial, Balangir District
19 Odisha Maa Kichakeswari Temple in Kiching, Mayurbhanj District
20 Puducherry Navagriha Temple- Sri Dharbaranyeswarar Temple & Spiritual Park, Karaikal District
21 Punjab Durgyana Temple, Amritsar District
22 Rajasthan Shri Karni Mata Mandir, Bikaner District
23 Rajasthan Sun Temple, Budhahita, Kota District
24 Rajasthan Malaseri Dungri
25 Tamil Nadu Navagriha Temple at 8 places in Tamil Nadu

1. Sri Kailasanathar Temple, Thingalur, Thanjavur District

2. Guru Bhagvan Temple, Alangudi, Thanjavur District

3. Sri Naaganathar Temple, Thirunageshwaram, Thanjavur District

4. Sri Suryanaar Temple, Thiruvidaimaruthur, Suriyanar Kovil, Thanjavur District

5. Sri Agneeswarar Temple, Kanjanur, Thanjavur District

6. Sri Vaitheeshwaran Temple, Vaitheeswaran Kovil, Mayiladuthurai District

7. Sri Naganatha Swamy Temple, Keelaperumpallam, Mayiladuthurai District

8. Suweathaaranyshwarar Temple, Thiruvenkadu, Mayiladuthurai District
26 Telangana Goddess Yellamma Temple at Balkampet, Hyderabad District
27 Uttar Pradesh Shri Kali Mandir established by Adiguru Shankaracharya, Chowk, Lucknow District
28 Uttar Pradesh Pilgrimage sites of Braj, Mathura District
29 Uttarakhand Timmersian MahaDev (Devnath), Chamoli District

 

List of destinations identified under ‘Challenge Based Destination Development’, a sub-scheme under Swadesh Darshan 2.0

 

a.         Culture & Heritage Destinations

Sl. No. Destination State/UT
Nagarjuna Sagar Andhra Pradesh
Bhagalpur Bihar
Saran Dist. (Sonepur Fair) Bihar
Kaza Himachal Pradesh
Bidar Karnataka
Varkala Kerala
Mandu Madhya Pradesh
Ahmednagar Maharashtra
Langthabal Konug Manipur
Mawphlang Village Meghalaya
White Town Puducherry
Ferozpur (Hussainiwala Border) Punjab
Thanjavur Tamil Nadu
Nalgonda Telangana
Mahoba Uttar Pradesh
Vadnagar Gujarat

 

b.         Spiritual Destinations

Sl. No. Destination State/UT
Ahobilam Andhra Pradesh
Porbandar Gujarat
Ramrekha Dam Jharkhand
Thalassery Kerala
Orchha Madhya Pradesh
Nartiang Village Meghalaya
Impur Village Nagaland
Rupnagar(Anandpur Sahib) Punjab
Kabi, Mangan Sikkim
Rameswaram Island Tamil Nadu
Kainchidham Uttarakhand

 

c.         Ecotourism and Amrit Dharohar Destinations

Sl. No. Destination State/UT
Bichom Dam Arunachal Pradesh
Sivasagar Assam
Mayali Bagicha Chhattisgarh
Mayem Village Goa
Thol Village Gujarat
Udupi Karnataka
Mushkoh Village Ladakh
Lakshadweep Lakshadweep
Doyang Reservior Nagaland
Kamareddy Telangana

 

d.         Vibrant Villages Program Destinations

Sl. No. Destination State/UT
Kibitho Arunachal Pradesh
Rakchham, Chhitkul Himachal Pradesh
Gnathang Sikkim
Jadung Uttarakhand
Mana Village Uttarakhand
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.