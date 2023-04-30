Ministry of Tourism to undertake a special initiative of “100 Episodes of Mann ki Baat – 100 days of Action” through the Yuva Tourism Clubs to celebrate 100th Episode of Mann ki Baat

New Delhi: Ministry of Tourism , will be celebrating the 100th Episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’ to be aired on 30th April, 2023 through its Yuva Tourism Clubs. Tourism has been mentioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi from time to time in ‘Mann ki Baat’. In order to initiate a celebration of the 100th Episode of Mann ki Baat, Ministry of Tourism proposes to undertake a special initiative of “100 Episodes of Mann ki Baat – 100 days of Action” through the Yuva Tourism Clubs.

Ministry of Tourism has constituted 30,000 Yuva Tourism Clubs till date. Establishment of Yuva Tourism Clubs was initiated in schools, colleges, Indian Hotel Management (IHM) institutions in connection with the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav celebrations. The vision of Yuva Tourism Club is to nurture and develop young ambassadors of Indian tourism who would become aware of tourism possibilities in India, appreciate our rich cultural heritage and develop an interest and passion for tourism. These young ambassadors would be catalysts for promoting tourism in India. Ministry of Tourism proposes to organize several initiatives and activities through the Yuva Tourism Clubs, as the students of today would be the entrepreneurs and citizens of tomorrow. Some of the activities to celebrate 100th episode of Mann ki Baat would include live event through Video Conferencing with Yuva Tourism Clubs on spreading the message of Life Mission of Hon’ble Prime Minister, initiation of a Design challenge for entrepreneurs across India for developing substitutes of single use plastic items used while travelling, visit of Yuva Tourism Clubs in coastal areas to 71 Light Houses, mentioned by Prime Minister in his Mann ki Baat episode of March 2021, amongst many other initiatives.

Prime Minister has mentioned in Mann ki Baat from time to time about sustainability. To make future Hotel and Tourism Managers aware about sustainability, all IHMs will conduct a design challenge for designing substitutes of items of cutlery and crockery made of single use plastic. Ministry of Tourism also proposes to increase number of Yuva Tourism Clubs to 50,000, in the next 100 days, starting from 1st May 2023. In order to further take forward sustainability activities, all IHMs would incorporate climate resilience in their buildings for which Ministry of Tourism will coordinate with Ministry of Renewable Energy for Rooftop Solar Panels, Ministry of Water Resources for Rain Water Harvesting, etc and other such interventions.

The members of the Yuva Tourism Clubs are envisaged to be the young tourist ambassadors of the nation who would carry forward the knowledge of the rich diversity of India along with its civilizational values. Yuva Tourism Clubs would also enable learners to appreciate the importance of travel and tourism, ignite a passion for tourism and its value in learners, sensitize learners to various elements of travel, encourage, teach and propagate responsible tourism practices, improve physical & mental health through exploratory, adventure and sports tourism and spread awareness about tourism opportunities at an early stage and encourage learners to be skilled professionals and entrepreneurs in the hospitality and tourism sector.