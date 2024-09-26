Ministry of Tourism to celebrate World Tourism Day tomorrow with the theme ‘Tourism and Peace’

Ministry of Tourism will celebrate the World Tourism Day-2024 on 27th September, with the theme ‘Tourism and Peace’, highlighting the crucial role of tourism in fostering development and global harmony. The celebration program will be organized at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The Vice President, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Shri Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Suresh Gopi will be present at the celebration event.

The programme will include showcasing of following initiatives of the Ministry of Tourism:

Paryatan Mitra

Best Tourism Village Winners

Industry Partnerships with Hospitality Chains

Industry Status to Tourism & Hospitality – A Handbook

Incredible India Content Hub

History, significance and theme of World Tourism Day:

With the aim of using tourism as a major means for sustainable development and especially poverty alleviation, the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) decided to celebrate World Tourism Day on 27th September every year. World Tourism Day was celebrated for the first time in 1980. The date marks the anniversary of the adoption of the Organization’s Statutes in 1970, which paved the way for the establishment of United Nations Tourism, five years later. Every year World Tourism Day is celebrated with a special theme. This year’s theme is “Tourism and Peace”.