Ministry of Tourism successfully concludes Special Campaign 4.0 for disposal of Pending Matters and Cleanliness drive

Ministry of Tourism and its subordinate Offices/Organizations viz. India Tourism Domestic Offices, National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT), Central Institutes of Hotel Management (CIHMs), Indian Culinary Institutes (ICIs), etc. actively participated in the Special Campaign 4.0 driven by the Government of India.

During the campaign, 9446 targets were set, with achievements reaching 9399. A total of 19680 square feet of space was freed, and Rs.1404521 was generated from scrap disposal. Additionally, 6826 physical files were weeded out, and 1915 electronic files were closed. Across the country, 447 ‘Swachhata Campaigns’ were conducted, and over 240 posts were shared on social media to promote awareness of Special Campaign 4.0.

Students from Central Institutes of Hotel Management (IHMs) and stakeholders from the tourism sector joined the cleanliness campaign to provide Swachh surroundings not only within the office and institute premises but also in the areas visited by tourists. Plantation drives have been undertaken to clean and rejuvenate common spaces. Record Room Management has also been given due focus by weeding out old files and disposing of old & unused items to create more functional space. The Conference Hall in the Ministry of Tourism, Transport Bhawan has been upgraded, reflecting a commitment to enhancing workspace aesthetics and functionality.