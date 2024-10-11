Ministry of Tourism Launches Special Campaign 4.0 to Accelerate Cleanliness Drives and Clear Pending Matters

Ministry of Tourism, along with its India Tourism Offices, Institutes of Hotel Management (IHMs), Indian Institute of Tourism and Travel Management (IITTM), India Tourism Development Corporation (ITDC) and Programme Divisions is actively participating in the Special Campaign for Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM) 4.0.

A total of 8,841 targets have been identified and uploaded on the SCDPM Portal for this campaign. As of now, 2918 activities have been implemented which account for 33% of the total targets.

Ministry of Tourism, its field offices and institutes have planned to conduct more than 400 outdoor campaigns during the main phase of Special Campaign 4.0. Additionally, approximately 6,331 physical files and 1,803 e-office files have been identified for review. Daily progress is being monitored and uploaded on the SCDPM portal hosted by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

The Ministry of Tourism, its field offices and institutes have highlighted the activities undertaken under Special Campaign 4.0 through more than 60 social media posts.