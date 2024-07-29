Ministry of Tourism Launches Initiatives to Promote Green Tourism Across India

As per UNWTO barometer, May 2024, International tourism is experiencing a rapid recovery in Asia and Pacific where arrivals reached 82% of pre-pandemic levels in Q1 2024. India shows one of the strongest recoveries in Asia and Pacific region where arrivals reached 89% of pre-pandemic levels in the same period.

To position India as a preferred global destination for sustainable and responsible tourism, Ministry of Tourism has formulated National Strategy for Sustainable Tourism. The following strategic pillars have been identified for the development of sustainable tourism: –

(i) Promoting Environmental Sustainability

(ii) Protecting Biodiversity

(iii) Promoting Economic Sustainability

(iv) Promoting Socio-Cultural Sustainability

(v) Scheme for Certification of Sustainable Tourism

(vi) IEC and Capacity Building

(vii) Governance

The Ministry of Tourism has revamped its Swadesh Darshan scheme in the form of Swadesh Darshan 2.0 with the mission to create a robust framework for integrated development of tourism destinations in partnership with the States/UTs and local governments for promoting sustainable and responsible tourism in the country.

In consultation with the State Government/UT Administrations, 57 destinations across 32 States/UTs have been identified, till date, for development under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme. Details of which are given in Annexure-I.

“Challenge Based Destination Development”, a sub-scheme under Swadesh Darshan 2.0 aims for holistic development of a destination to enhance tourist experience across all of tourism value chain to transform our tourist destinations as sustainable and responsible destinations. Under this Scheme, the Ministry has identified 42 destinations under 4 categories, (i): Culture & Heritage Destinations, (ii): Spiritual Tourism, (iii): Ecotourism and Amrit Dharohar Destinations and (iv): Vibrant Villages Program Destination. The details of destinations identified under the category Ecotourism and Amrit Dharohar are given in Annexure-II.

This information was given by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

ANNEXURE-I

The list of destinations identified under Swadesh Darshan 2.0:

S. No. States/Union Territory Destinations Identified 1 Andhra Pradesh Gandikota, Arakku-Lambassingi 2 Arunachal Pradesh Nacho, Mechuka 3 Assam Jorhat, Kokrajhar 4 Bihar Gaya, Nalanda 5 Chhattisgarh Bilaspur, Jagdalpur 6 Goa Porvorim, Colva 7 Gujarat Dholavira, Dwarka 8 Haryana Panchkula (Morni) 9 Himachal Pradesh Pong Dam 10 Jammu & Kashmir Basholi 11 Jharkhand Chandil 12 Karnataka Hampi, Mysuru 13 Kerala Kumarakom, Kozhikode (Beypore) 14 Madhya Pradesh Gwalior, Chitrakoot 15 Maharashtra Sindhudurg, Ajanta-Ellora 16 Manipur Moirang (Bishnupur) 17 Meghalaya Shillong, Sohra 18 Mizoram Aizawl, Champhai 19 Nagaland Niuland, Chumukedima 20 Odisha Koraput, Debrigarh along with special attraction of ‘khinda village’ 21 Punjab Amritsar, Kapurthala 22 Rajasthan Bundi (Keshoraipatan), Jodhpur 23 Sikkim Gangtok, Gyalshing 24 Tamil Nadu Mamallapuram, The Nilgiris 25 Telangana Bhongir, Ananthagiri 26 Tripura Agartala, Unakoti 27 Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj, Naimisharanya 28 Uttarakhand Pittoragarh, Champavat 29 Chandigarh Chandigarh 30 Lakshadweep Lakshadweep 31 Puducherry Puducherry, Karaikal 32 Ladakh Leh, Kargil Total 57

ANNEXURE-II

List of Destinations identified under Challenge Based Destination Development in the Ecotourism and Amrit Dharohar Category: