Ministry of Tourism is undertaking a series of activities for encouraging citizens to travel within the country including Northern India: G. Kishan Reddy

New Delhi : The Ministry of Tourism is undertaking a series of activities for encouraging citizens to travel within the country including Northern India. The Ministry is regularly organising Tourism Promotional Events, Road Shows, Fam Trips, Students Study Tours, Workshops, Quiz Programmes, Social Media Promotions etc. under the banner of Dekho Apna Desh, Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat (EBSB) and Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Ministry of Tourism (MoT) has carried out following major activities to improve tourism in North India in last one year:

(i) Organised the event “Tapping the Tourism Potential of Kashmir: another day in paradise” from 11-13 April, 2021 in Srinagar.

(ii) Organised the event Ladakh: Adventure and So Much More from 25 -28 August, 2021 in Leh.

(iii) The MoT in collaboration with IRCTC organised a Fam trip of Tour Operators and Media showcasing Buddhist Heritage of Varanasi on 7 & 8 October 2021.

(iv) MoT has also organised sensitisation programmes for stakeholders (Homestay and Bed and Breakfast Owners and Travel Trade) at Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Shimla, Dharamshala, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Varanasi.

(v) Special programmes such as Quiz, debate, speech study tours etc. have been organised for students of travel and hospitality Institutes in the Northern Region.

(vi) Webinars are being organised under the overall Dekho Apna Desh theme showcasing the diverse culture, heritage, destinations and tourism products of the country, including North India.

(vii) Articles are being published in popular dailies on various tourist attractions in the country. Interviews/ talks are being organised on Radio Stations /Television channels on popular and lesser known tourism destinations and products in the country.

This information was given by Minister of Tourism G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.