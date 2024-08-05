Ministry of Tourism Introduces Visa-on-Arrival for Japanese, South Korean, and UAE Nationals

Visa-on-Arrival facility is available to nationals of Japan, South Korea and UAE for Tourism, Business, conference and medical purposes for 60 days with double entry for entry through 06 designated airports.

Ministry of Tourism conducts need based tourism survey/research/studies/feasibility studies in the field of tourism. These surveys/studies form the basis for development of policies and are critical to understand whether policies and programmes are meeting our intended objectives and identifying areas for improvement.

E-Visa facility with Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA), is presently available to nationals of 167 countries for entry through 30 designated international airports and “06 major seaports”.

With the efforts of Ministry of Tourism, 15 State Governments/UT Administrations have deployed tourist police in one form or the other. The Ministry of Tourism has also set up a 24×7 Multi-Lingual Tourist Info-Helpline on the toll free number 1800111363 or on a short code 1363 in 12 Languages including 10 international languages for domestic and foreign tourists to provide support service in terms of information relating to Travel in India and to offer appropriate guidance to tourists in distress while travelling in India.

The Ministry of Tourism launched its Swadesh Darshan scheme in the year 2014-15 under which financial assistance is provided to the States/UT Administrations/Central Agencies etc., for development of Tourism Infrastructure in the country. The financial assistance is provided in consultation with States/UT Administrations etc. Since its inception in 2014-15 till 2018-19, a total number of 76 projects under identified thematic circuits, have been sanctioned in the country for a revised sanction amount of Rs.5287.90Crore, out of which Rs.4944.47 Crore have been released. The Ministry has revamped its Swadesh Darshan scheme as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD2.0) with the objective to develop sustainable and responsible tourism destinations, following a tourist & destination centric approach.

The Ministry of Tourism launched the ‘National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive (PRASHAD) as a Central Sector Scheme with the objective of integrated development of identified pilgrimage destinations. Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned Rs.1621.14 Crore under PRASHAD Scheme out of which Rs.1024.18 Crore released.