Ministry of Tourism inaugurates a pavilion at ITB, Berlin 2023, under its “Incredible India” brand line on 7th March

The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India under its “Incredible India” brand line is participating in ITB, Berlin 2023, showcasing India’s rich & diversified tourism potential and providing a platform to the tourism stakeholders ,to showcase the various tourism destinations and products including niche products. It also aims to promote India as a ‘Must See, Must Visit’ destination.

The India Pavillion was inaugurated by Mr. Arvind Singh, Secretary of Tourism, Government of India, H.E. Mr Parvathaneni Harish, Ambassador of India in Germany and other Indian officials from the State Government of Kerala, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Maharashtra, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh and Union Territory of Ladakh, Union Territory of Puducherry etc. at 10:30 am on 7th March,2023 with a traditional ceremony, dances and distribution of sweets.

Around 60 Participants from India are present in the India Pavilion, including travel agents, tour operators, airlines, hotels, the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology, and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, showcasing the diverse tourism products and services.

The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India is participating in ITB 2023 from 7-9 March 2023 by taking a space of 710 Square meters.

During its participation the Ministry of Tourism would have B2B meetings with Tour Operators, Travel Agents and various other stakeholders .

Ministry of Tourism promotes India as a holistic destination in the tourism generating markets to promote various Indian tourism products and tourism destinations of the country to increase India’s share of the global tourism market.

Incredible India pavilion at ITB will have focus on showcasing varied tourism products of India including culture, heritage, adventure, rural tourism and niche tourism products such as cuisine, wellness, yoga, wildlife, and luxury etc.

Also at 14:00 hrs on 7th March, at the newly build City Cube Congress venue of the Messe Berlin, India held the Press Conference “Incredible India welcomes the world”. Minister for Tourism, Government of Telangana, Mr. V. Srinivas Goud, Mr. Arvind Singh, Secretary of Tourism, Government of India, H.E. Mr Parvathaneni Harish, Ambassador of India in Germany, Mr. Gyan Bhushan, Senior Economic Advisor, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, presented the highlights of the new season.

65 international journalists participated in the conference, among whom international television channels, national German magazines and newspapers as well as international European Media. Some of the most influential German tourism magazines as FVW, Touristik Aktuell and the national television ARD were also present.

After the presentation by the Indian delegates, journalists were shown several new videos about the relevant tourism sectors that India is focusing on in 2023.

After the conference Indian finger food and drinks were served, a perfect conclusion for a press conference, giving the participants a small taste of an authentic Indian atmosphere.

The ITB is a prestigious platform and is among the top international travel shows, where travel professionals come together to connect and showcase destinations and tourism products.

The Ministry of Tourism through the integrated marketing and promotional strategy, and a synergized campaign in association with the Travel Trade, State Governments and Indian Missions promotes India at the International Markets.

The Government of India continuously engages with industry experts and other relevant stakeholders and take their suggestions and feedback for promotion of varied tourism products of India. Harnessing the momentum created by the recovery of the global industry, preferential sentiment from global travellers for exploring India and building upon the success in growing tourism in India over the years–the Tourism Ministry is on a mission to unlock the untapped potential of tourism in India, making India a 365-day destination.

In view of promoting Incredible India holistically, Ministry of Tourism has developed five thematic television commercials on different themes that is on Adventure Tourism, Heritage Tourism, MICE Tourism, Art & Craft and Wellness Tourism. The promotional films will provide the glimpse of what India has to offer to the World.

Further, encouraging the inbound travel and particularly in the backdrop of India’s G20 Presidency as well as grand celebrations of [email protected] ‘AzadikaAmritMahotsav’, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India has declared “Incredible India! Visit India Year 2023”.The focus is on inbound travel to India, to highlight varied tourism offerings of our country and showcase them to the global tourists. The priorities include highlighting the unique tourism offerings of every state by leveraging country’s richness in culture, heritage, spirituality, natural beauty and focusing on promoting diverse categories of tourism like sustainable tourism, rural tourism, medical tourism, MICE, and others.