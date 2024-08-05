Ministry of Tourism Highlights Success Stories of ‘Adopt a Heritage Scheme’

Adopt a Heritage 2.0 programme was launched during September 2023 by ASI, MOC.
Under the Adopt a Heritage Programme 2.0, 19 MoUs have been signed so far covering a total of 66 monuments. A list of the said MoUs is placed below.
List of MoU under the Adopt A Heritage 2.O Programme
|S. No.
|Name of monument
|Smarak Sarthi/Smarak Sathi
|State
|1
|Agra Fort, Agra (UP)
|Ease My Trip Foundation
|Agra
|2
|i. Balbans Tomb
|Sabhyata Foundation
|Delhi
|ii. Jamali Kamali Mosque
|iii. Rajon ki Baoli
|iv. Gandhak ki Baoli
|(Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Delhi)
|3
|Buddhist Stupa, Kesariya, Champaran (Bihar)
|IDD Trade Council
|Patna
|4
|Kailasanatha temple, Kanchipuram (TN)
|Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited (CIFCL)
|Chennai
|5
|Kandariya Temple, Khajuraho, Chhatarpur (MP) (western group of temples)
|Ease My Trip Foundation
|Jabalpur
|6
|Safdarjung Tomb, Delhi
|Sabhyata Foundation
|Delhi
|7
|Group of Monuments, Mamallapuram, Kanchipuram (TN)
|Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited (CIFCL)
|Tamilnadu
|8
|Sun temple, Konark, Puri (Odisha)
|Ease My Trip Foundation
|Orissa
|9
|Elephanta Caves, Raigarh (Maharashtra)
|Mahesh Enterprises and Infra India Private Limited
|Maharashtra
|10
|Upper Fort Aguada, Goa
|Drishti Lifesaving Pvt Ltd
|Goa
|11
|Purana Qila, Delhi
|Sabhyata Foundation
|Delhi
|12
|Qutub Minar, Delhi
|Ease My Trip Foundation
|Delhi
|13
|Humayun’s Tomb, Delhi
|Sabhyata Foundation
|Delhi
|14
|Jantar Mantar
|Powerlinks Transmission Ltd
|Delhi
|15
|Ugrasen Ki Baoli
|Zee Akash
|Delhi
|16
|Group of Monuments, Hauz Khas
|Tata Power Trading Pvt Ltd
|Delhi
|17
|Delhi Gate
|Redtape Ltd
|Delhi
|18
|Kashmiri gate and Mori Gate
|Redtape Ltd
|Delhi
|19
|Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka
|HEG Ltd
|MP