Ministry of Tourism Highlights Success Stories of ‘Adopt a Heritage Scheme’

By Odisha Diary bureau

Adopt a Heritage 2.0 programme was launched during September 2023 by ASI, MOC.

Under the Adopt a Heritage Programme 2.0, 19 MoUs have been signed so far covering a total of 66 monuments. A list of the said MoUs is placed below.

List of MoU under the Adopt A Heritage 2.O Programme

 

S. No. Name of monument Smarak Sarthi/Smarak Sathi State
1 Agra Fort, Agra (UP) Ease My Trip Foundation Agra
2 i. Balbans Tomb Sabhyata Foundation Delhi
  ii. Jamali Kamali Mosque    
  iii. Rajon ki Baoli    
  iv. Gandhak ki Baoli    
  (Mehrauli Archaeological Park, Delhi)    
3 Buddhist Stupa, Kesariya, Champaran (Bihar) IDD Trade Council Patna
4 Kailasanatha temple, Kanchipuram (TN) Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited (CIFCL) Chennai
5 Kandariya Temple, Khajuraho, Chhatarpur (MP) (western group of temples) Ease My Trip Foundation Jabalpur
6 Safdarjung Tomb, Delhi Sabhyata Foundation Delhi
7 Group of Monuments, Mamallapuram, Kanchipuram (TN) Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited (CIFCL) Tamilnadu
8 Sun temple, Konark, Puri (Odisha) Ease My Trip Foundation Orissa
9 Elephanta Caves, Raigarh (Maharashtra) Mahesh Enterprises and Infra India Private Limited Maharashtra
10 Upper Fort Aguada, Goa Drishti Lifesaving Pvt Ltd Goa
11 Purana Qila, Delhi Sabhyata Foundation Delhi
12 Qutub Minar, Delhi Ease My Trip Foundation Delhi
13 Humayun’s Tomb, Delhi Sabhyata Foundation Delhi
14 Jantar Mantar Powerlinks Transmission Ltd Delhi
15 Ugrasen Ki Baoli Zee Akash Delhi
16 Group of Monuments, Hauz Khas Tata Power Trading Pvt Ltd Delhi
17 Delhi Gate Redtape Ltd Delhi
18 Kashmiri gate and Mori Gate Redtape Ltd Delhi
19 Rock Shelters of Bhimbetka HEG Ltd MP

 

