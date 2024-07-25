Ministry of Tourism Highlights Growth in Medical Tourism Sector

The Ministry of Tourism promotes India in a holistic manner, through various initiatives. As part of on-going activities; promotion of various tourism destinations and products of India including Medical Tourism are taken up.

It has been conveyed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that it has launched India’s official portal for Medical Value Travel (MVT) for those who want to avail medical treatment in India. This portal helps streamline the information and patient journey of international medical travellers to India. The portal can be accessed by web-link https://healinindia.gov.in/.

To facilitate the visit of foreign nationals to come to India for medical treatment, the Govt. of India has extended e-medical visa/ e-medical Attendant visa facility to nationals of 167 countries.

The total year wise Foreign Tourist Arrivals for medical purpose during last 3 years are given below:

Year Medical Purpose (in thousand) 2020 183 2021 304 2022 475 2023 (*) 635

Source: Bureau of Immigration (BOI), *: Provisional

It has been conveyed by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that the Government of India has made special provisions for loans to build healthcare infrastructure in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Many major hospitals have invested in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. Specialty procedures like dental implants, cosmetic surgeries are now available in these tier-2 and tier-3 cities.