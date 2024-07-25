Ministry of Tourism Highlights Expansion in India’s Tourism Sector

India attracts tourists from all across the globe including countries from Asia Pacific. In the year 2023, India received 9.24 million foreign tourists globally including countries from the Asia Pacific. Further, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, Thailand and Korea (Republic of) in the Asia Pacific Region are among the top 20 tourism source countries for India signifying the importance of the region as a source market for inbound tourism. Out of the total of 9.24 million foreign tourists, India received approximately 1.22 million tourists from these 6 countries of the Asia Pacific Region.

The Ministry of Tourism promotes India as a holistic destination in various markets to increase India’s share of the global tourism market. These objectives are met through an integrated marketing and promotional strategy and a synergized campaign in association with the stakeholders and Indian Missions overseas. Further, the Ministry of Tourism also hosted the 46th edition of Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Travel Mart in New Delhi from 4-6 October 2023 bringing together tourism professionals and business stakeholders from across the world.