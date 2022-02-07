Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned 16 projects of more than Rs1300 crore in North East region of India : G. Kishan Reddy

New Delhi : Identification and development of Tourist Destinations is primarily the responsibility of the respective State Government/ Union Territory Administration. However, the Ministry of Tourism under its scheme of ‘Swadesh Darshan’ provides funds to State Government/ Union Territory Administration/ Central Agencies, etc. for tourism infrastructure development in the country. Under this scheme, the Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned 16 projects in North East region of India for a total amount of Rs.1337.63 crore. The Ministry of Tourism under its scheme of Swadesh Darshan has sanctioned 02 projects in Assam.

This information was given by Minister of Tourism G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.