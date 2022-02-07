Ministry of Tourism has formulated a National Strategy and Roadmap for Development of Rural Tourism in India- An initiative towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat: G. Kishan Reddy

New Delhi :Ministry of Tourism has recognised the immense potential of Rural Tourism and has been actively working on promotion and development of this niche area of tourism. The Ministry of Tourism has accordingly formulated a National Strategy and Roadmap for Development of Rural Tourism in India- An initiative towards Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, which has been circulated to concerned Central Ministries, all State Governments/UT Administrations and Industry Stakeholders. The strategy document focuses on the following key pillars:

i. Model policies and best practices for rural tourism

ii. Digital technologies and platforms for rural tourism

iii. Developing clusters for rural tourism

iv. Marketing support for rural tourism

v. Capacity building of stakeholders

vi. Governance and institutional framework

Apart from the above, Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) has informed that under their scheme of Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission (SPMRM), twenty-one components have been suggested as desirable for the Cluster development and Tourism Promotion is one of the components.

This information was given by Minister of Tourism G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.