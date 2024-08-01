The Ministry of Tourism promotes India in a holistic manner, through various initiatives. As part of on-going activities; promotion of Ecotourism and Sustainable Tourism is also taken up. In order to provide impetus for development of Ecotourism and Sustainable Tourism in the country, Ministry of Tourism formulated National Strategies for Ecotourism and Sustainable Tourism and initiated Travel for LiFE programme to promote sustainable tourism in the country and to encourage the tourists and tourism businesses to adopt sustainable tourism practices.

Tourism is primarily State Government subject. However, The Ministry of Tourism provides financial assistance to State Governments/Union Territory Administrations/Central Agencies for the development of tourism related infrastructure in the country under its schemes. The Ministry has identified Eco Circuit as one of the thematic circuits under its Swadesh Darshan Scheme.

With the efforts of Ministry of Tourism, the State Governments/UT Administrations of Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim and Uttar Pradesh have deployed tourist police in one form or the other.