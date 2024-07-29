Ministry of Tourism Expands Network of Guest Houses for Foreign Tourists Across India

The Ministry of Tourism through its ongoing central sector scheme of ‘Swadesh Darshan’ complements the efforts of tourism infrastructure development by extending financial assistance to the State Governments/ UT Administrations. Under the Swadesh Darshan scheme, the Ministry of Tourism has sanctioned 05 project for Rs.262.72 Crore in the State of Bihar, the details of which is annexed.

The Ministry of Tourism has recently revamped the Swadesh Darshan Scheme as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD2.0) with the objective to develop sustainable and responsible tourism destinations, following a destination & tourism-centric approach. In consultation with the States/UTs and in line with the scheme guidelines, the Ministry has accordingly identified 57 destinations in the country for development under SD 2.0 including ‘Gaya’ & ‘Nalanda’ in Bihar. In addition, the Ministry has identified ‘Bhagalpur’ and ‘Saran District (Sonepur Fair)’ under Culture & Heritage Destinations category in Bihar under ‘Challenge Based Destination Development’ (CBDD), a sub-scheme under Swadesh Darshan 2.0.

This information was given by Union Minister for Tourism and Culture Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.

ANNEXURE

DETAIL OF PROJECTS SANCTIONED UNDER IDENTIFIED THEMATIC CIRCUITS OF SWADESH DARSHAN SCHEME IN THE STATE OF BIHAR

(Amount in ₹ crore)