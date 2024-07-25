Ministry of Tourism Boosts Employment with New Initiatives

The Ministry of Tourism has undertaken Destination Based Skill Development training programme at various places in the country to train, upgrade and sensitize the local people residing near the tourist sites and destinations. Under the initiative, around 12187 candidates have been trained at 145 destinations.

For development of domestic tourism in the country the Ministry of Tourism promotes tourism destinations and products in Domestic and International Markets. Marketing and promotion is carried out through various initiatives including events and social media. Further, the Ministry of Tourism under its scheme of “Swadesh Darshan” provides funds to State/UT Administration/Central Agencies etc. for tourism infrastructure development, for existing destinations as well as new destinations.

For development of new destinations, the Ministry of Tourism has revamped the “Swadesh Darshan” scheme as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD2.0) with the objective to develop sustainable and responsible tourism destinations, following a destination & tourism-centric approach. Additionally, the Ministry of Tourism has formulated “Challenge Based Destination Development (CBDD)” as a sub-scheme under SD2.0 aiming for holistic development of destination to enhance tourist experience.