Ministry of Tourism announces Winners of Best Tourism Villages Competition-2024

By Odisha Diary bureau

Ministry of Tourism, Government of India announced winners of the Best Tourism Villages Competition 2024, today, on 27th September, 2024, on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

To promote tourism to the Soul of India (India’s villages), the Best Tourism Villages Competition was introduced in 2023. The focus was to identify and recognize villages which preserve and promote cultural and natural assets through community-based values and commitment to sustainability in all aspects.

The first edition of the Best Tourism Villages Competition in 2023 saw applications from 795 villages. In the second edition of the Best Tourism Villages Competition, a total of 991 applications were received from 30 States and UTs, out of which 36 villages were recognized as winners across 8 categories of the Best Tourism Villages competition 2024.

These 36 are as follows:

S.No Name State / UT Category
1 Dhudmaras Chhattisgarh Adventure Tourism
2 Aru Jammu & Kashmir Adventure Tourism
3 Kuthlur Karnataka Adventure Tourism
4 Jakhol Uttarakhand Adventure Tourism
6 Kumarakom Kerala Agri Tourism
7 Karde Maharashtra Agri Tourism
8 Hansali Punjab Agri Tourism
9 Supi Uttarakhand Agri Tourism
5 Baranagar West Bengal Agri Tourism
10 Chitrakote Chhattisgarh Community Based Tourism
11 Minicoy Island Lakshadweep Community Based Tourism
12 Sialsuk Mizoram Community Based Tourism
14 Deomali Rajasthan Community Based Tourism
13 Alpana Gram Tripura Community Based Tourism
15 Sualkuchi Assam Craft
17 Pranpur Madhya Pradesh Craft
18 Umden Meghalaya Craft
16 Maniabandha Odisha Craft
19 Nirmal Telangana Craft
20 Hafeshwar Gujarat Heritage
21 Andro Manipur Heritage
22 Mawphlang Meghalaya Heritage
23 Keeladi Tamil Nadu Heritage
24 Pura Mahadev Uttar Pradesh Heritage
25 Dudhani Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Responsible Tourism
26 Kadalundi Kerala Responsible Tourism
27 Tar Village Ladakh Responsible Tourism
28 Sabarvani Madhya Pradesh Responsible Tourism
29 Ladpura Khas Madhya Pradesh Responsible Tourism
34 Ahobilam Andhra Pradesh Spiritual And Wellness
30 Bandora Goa Spiritual And Wellness
31 Rikhiapeeth Jharkhand Spiritual And Wellness
32 Melkalingam Patti Tamil Nadu Spiritual And Wellness
33 Somasila Telangana Spiritual And Wellness
35 Harsil Uttarakhand Vibrant Village
36 Gunji Uttarakhand Vibrant Village
