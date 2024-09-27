Ministry of Tourism announces Winners of Best Tourism Villages Competition-2024

Ministry of Tourism, Government of India announced winners of the Best Tourism Villages Competition 2024, today, on 27th September, 2024, on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

To promote tourism to the Soul of India (India’s villages), the Best Tourism Villages Competition was introduced in 2023. The focus was to identify and recognize villages which preserve and promote cultural and natural assets through community-based values and commitment to sustainability in all aspects.

The first edition of the Best Tourism Villages Competition in 2023 saw applications from 795 villages. In the second edition of the Best Tourism Villages Competition, a total of 991 applications were received from 30 States and UTs, out of which 36 villages were recognized as winners across 8 categories of the Best Tourism Villages competition 2024.

These 36 are as follows: