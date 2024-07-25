National

Ministry of Tourism Announces New Projects to Boost Tourism Industry

The Ministry of Tourism launched its flagship scheme of ‘Swadesh Darshan’ in 2014-15 to complement the efforts of respective State Governments/UT Administrations for developing tourism facilities across the Country and has sanctioned ₹5287.90 Crore for undertaking 76 projects. The list of the same is annexed.

The Ministry of Tourism has recently revamped the Swadesh Darshan Scheme as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD2.0) with the objective to develop sustainable and responsible tourism destinations, following a destination & tourism-centric approach. In consultation with the States/UTs and in line with the scheme guidelines, the Ministry has accordingly identified 57 destinations across 32 States/UTs in the country for development under SD 2.0 including ‘Dholavira’ & ‘Dwarka’ in Gujarat, ‘Bundi (Keshoraipatan) & ‘Jodhpur’ in Rajasthan and ‘Sindhudurg’ & ‘Ajanta-Ellora (District Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)’ in Maharashtra.  A project ‘Spiritual Experience, Keshoraipatan’ amounting Rs.17.37 crore has been sanctioned in the State of Rajasthan under SD 2.0.

Further, the Ministry of Tourism has also issued guidelines for ‘Challenge Based Destination Development’ (CBDD), a sub-scheme under Swadesh Darshan 2.0, under which the Ministry of Tourism has identified 42 destinations for development including ‘Vadnagar’ under Culture & Heritage Destinations category, ‘Porbandar’ under Spiritual Destinations category and ‘Thol Village’ under Ecotourism and Amrit Dharohar Destinations Category in the State of Gujarat and ‘Ahmednagar’ under Culture & Heritage Destinations category has been identified for development in the State of Maharashtra.

The Ministry of Tourism holistically promotes various tourism destinations and products of the country including those in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra through different promotional mediums such as promotional website, social media, events, creatives, outreach programmes etc.

 

DETAIL OF PROJECTS SANCTIONED UNDER IDENTIFIED THEMATIC CIRCUITS OF SWADESH DARSHAN SCHEME.

 (Amount in ₹ crore)

S. No. State/UT Circuit / Sanction Year Name of the Project Amount Sanctioned

Andaman & Nicobar Islands Coastal Circuit

2016-17

 Development of Long Island-Ross Smith Island- Neil Island- Havelock Island- Baratang Island-Port Blair 27.57
Andhra Pradesh

 

 Coastal Circuit

 

2014-15

 Development of Kakinada – Hope Island – Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary – Passarlapudi – Aduru – S Yanam – Kotipally 67.83
Andhra Pradesh

 

 Coastal Circuit

 

2015-16

 Development of Nellore – Pulikat Lake – Ubblamadugu Water Falls – Nelapattu- Kothakoduru- Mypadu – Ramateertham –  Iskapalli 49.55
Andhra Pradesh

 

 Buddhist Circuit

 

2017-18

 Development of Buddhist Circuit: Shalihundam- Bavikonda- Bojjanakonda -Amravati- Anupu 35.24
Arunachal Pradesh

 

 North-East   Circuit

2014-15

 Development of Bhalukpong- Bomdila and Tawang 49.77
Arunachal Pradesh

 

 North East   Circuit

2015-16

 Development of Nafra- Seppa- Pappu, Pasa, Pakke Valleys- Sangdupota- New Sagalee- Ziro- Yomcha 96.72
Assam

 

 Wildlife Circuit

2015-16

 Development of Manas– Probitora– Nameri– Kaziranga– Dibru– Saikhowa 94.68
Assam

 

 Heritage Circuit

2016-17

 Development of Tezpur – Majuli – Sibsagar 90.98
Bihar

 

 Tirthankar Circuit

2016-17

 Development of Vaishali- Arrah- Masad- Patna- Rajgir- Pawapuri- Champapuri 33.96
Bihar

 

 Spiritual Circuit

2016-17

 Development of Kanwaria Route: Sultanganj – Dharmshala- Deoghar 44.76
Bihar

 

 Buddhist Circuit

2016-17

 Development of Buddhist circuit- Construction of Convention Centre at Bodhgaya 95.18
Bihar

 

 Rural Circuit

2017-18

 Development of Bhitiharwa- Chandrahia- Turkaulia 44.27
Bihar

 

 Spiritual Circuit

2017-18

 Development of Mandar Hill & Ang Pradesh 44.55
Chhattisgarh

 

 Tribal Circuit

2015-16

 Development of Jashpur- Kunkuri- Mainpat- Kamleshpur – Maheshpur -Kurdar – Sarodhadadar- Gangrel- Kondagaon– Nathiyanawagaon- Jagdalpur- Chitrakoot- Tirthgarh 96.10
Goa

 

 Coastal Circuit

2016-17

 Development of Sinquerim-Baga, Anjuna-Vagator, Morjim-Keri, Aguada Fort and Aguada Jail 97.65
Goa

 

 Coastal Circuit

2017-18

 Development of Coastal Circuit II: Rua De Orum Creek – Dona Paula -Colva – Benaulim 99.35
Gujarat

 

 Heritage Circuit

2016-17

 Development of Ahmedabad- Rajkot- Porbandar –Bardoli- Dandi 59.17
Gujarat

 

 Heritage Circuit

2016-17

 Development of Vadnagar- Modhera 91.12
Gujarat

 

 Buddhist Circuit

2017-18

 Development of Junagadh- Gir Somnath- Bharuch-Kutch- Bhavnagar- Rajkot- Mehsana 26.68
Haryana

 

 Krishna Circuit

2016-17

 Development of Tourism Infrastructures at places related to Mahabharata in Kurukshetra 77.39
Himachal Pradesh

 

 Himalayan Circuit

2016-17

 Development of Himalayan Circuit: Kiarighat, Shimla, Hatkoti, Manali, Kangra, Dharamshala, Bir, Palampur, Chamba 68.34
Jammu & Kashmir Himalayan Circuit

2016-17

 Development of Jammu-Srinagar-Pahalgam-Bhagwati Nagar-Anantnag-Salamabad Uri-Kargil-Leh 77.33
Jammu & Kashmir Himalayan Circuit

2016-17

 Development of Tourist Facilities at Jammu-Rajouri-Shopian-Pulwama. 81.60
Jammu & Kashmir Himalayan Circuit

2016-17

 Development of Tourist Facilities – Construction of Assets in lieu of those Destroyed in Floods in 2014 under PM Development Package 90.43
Jammu & Kashmir Himalayan Circuit

2016-17

 Development of Tourist facilities at Mantalai and Sudhmahadev 91.99
Jammu & Kashmir Himalayan Circuit

2016-17

 Development of Tourist facilities at Anantnag-Pulwama-Kishtwar-Pahalgam-Zanskar Padum – Daksum – Ranjit Sagar Dam 86.39
Jammu & Kashmir Himalayan Circuit

2016-17

 Development of Tourist Facilities at Gulmarg-Baramulla- Kupwara- Kargil – Leh 91.84

Jharkhand

 

 Eco Circuit

2018-19

 Development of Eco Tourism circuit: Dalma- Betla National park- Mirchaiya- Netarhat 30.44
Kerala

 

 Eco Circuit

2015-16

 Development of Pathanamthitta- Gavi- Vagamon- Thekkady 64.08
Kerala

 

 Spiritual Circuit

2016-17

 Development of Sabarimala – Erumeli-Pampa-Sannidhanam 46.54
Kerala

 

 Spiritual Circuit

2016-17

 Development of Sree Padmanabha Arnamula 78.08
Kerala

 

 Rural Circuit

2018-19

 Development of Malanad Malabar Cruise Tourism Project 57.35
Kerala

 

 Spiritual Circuit

2018-19

 Development Sivagiri Sree Narayana Guru Ashram- Arruvipuram- Kunnumpara Sree Subrahmania- Chembazhanthi Sree Narayana Gurukulam 66.42
Madhya Pradesh

 

 Wildlife Circuit

2015-16

 

 Development of Wildlife Circuit at Panna- Mukundpur- Sanjay- Dubri-Bandhavgarh- Kanha- Mukki- Pench 92.10
Madhya Pradesh

 

 Buddhist Circuit

2016-17

 Development of Sanchi-Satna-Rewa-Mandsaur-Dhar 74.02
Madhya Pradesh

 

 Heritage Circuit

2016-17

 Development of Gwalior – Orchha – Khajuraho – Chanderi – Bhimbetka – Mandu 89.82
Madhya Pradesh

 

 Eco Circuit

2017-18

 

 Development of Gandhisagar Dam- Mandleshwar Dam- Omkareshwar Dam- Indira Sagar Dam- Tawa Dam- Bargi Dam- Bheda Ghat- Bansagar Dam- Ken River 93.76
Maharashtra

 

 Coastal Circuit

2015-16

 Development of Sindhudurg Coastal Circuit – Sagareshwar, Tarkarli, Vijaydurg (Beach & Creek), Mitbhav 19.06

Maharashtra

 

 Spiritual Circuit

2018-19

 Development of Waki- Adasa- Dhapewada- Paradsingha- Telankhandi- Girad 45.47
Manipur

 

 North-East   Circuit

2015-16

 Development of Tourist Circuit in Manipur: Imphal- Khongjom 72.23
Manipur

 

 NSpiritual Circuit

2016-17

 Development of Shri Govindajee Temple, Shri Bijoy Govindajee Temple – Shri Gopinath Temple – Shri Bungshibodon Temple – Shri Kaina Temple 45.34
Meghalaya

 

 North East Circuit

2016-17

 Development of Umium (Lake View), U Lum Sohpetbneng-Mawdiangdiang – Orchid Lake Resort 99.13

Meghalaya

 

 North East Circuit

2018-19

 Development of West Khasi Hills (Nongkhlaw- KremTirot – Khudoi & Kohmang Falls – Khri River- Mawthadraishan, Shillong), Jaintia Hills (Krang Suri Falls- Shyrmang- Iooksi), Garo Hills (Nokrek Reserve, Katta Beel, Siju Caves) 84.97
Mizoram North East   Circuit

2015-16

 Development of Thenzawl & South Zote, District Serchhip and Reiek. 92.26
Mizoram

 

 Eco Circuit

2016-17

 Development of Eco-Adventure Circuit Aizawl -Rawpuichhip – Khawhphawp – Lengpui – Chatlang- Sakawrhmuituaitlang – Muthee – Beratlawng -Tuirial Airfield – Hmuifang 66.37
Nagaland

 

 Tribal Circuit

2015-16

 Development of Tribal Circuit Peren- Kohima- Wokha 97.36
Nagaland

 

 Tribal Circuit

2016-17

 Development of Mokokchung-Tuensang-Mon 98.14
Odisha

 

 Coastal Circuit

2016-17

 Development of Gopalpur, Barkul, Satapada and Tampara 70.82
Puducherry

 

 Coastal Circuit

2015-16

 Development of Dubrayapet – Arikamedu – Veerampattinam – Chunnambar – Nallavadu/Narambai – Manapet- Kalapet –   Puducherry – Yanam 58.44
Puducherry

 

 Heritage Circuit

2017-18

 Development of Franco- Tamil Village, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam 49.44
Puducherry

 

 Spiritual Circuit

2017-18

 Development

of Spiritual Circuit in

Puducherry

 34.96
Punjab

 

 Heritage

Circuit

2018-19

 Development of Anandpur Sahib – Fatehgarh Sahib – Chamkaur Sahib – Ferozpur – Khatkar Kalan – Kalanour – Patiala 85.32
Rajasthan

 

 Desert

Circuit

2015-16

 Development of Sambhar Lake Town and Other Destinations 50.01
Rajasthan

 

 Krishna

Circuit

2016-17

 Development of Govind Dev ji temple (Jaipur), Khatu Shyam Ji (Sikar) and Nathdwara (Rajsamand) 75.80
Rajasthan

 

 Spiritual Circuit

2016-17

 Development of Spiritual Circuit– ‘Development of Churu (Salasar Balaji)-Jaipur (Shri Samodke Balaji, Ghatke Balaji, Bandheke Balaji)- Viratnagar (Bijak, Jainnasiya, Ambika Temple)- Bharatpur (Kaman Region)- Dholpur (Muchkund) – Mehndipur Balaji- Chittorgarh (Sanwaliyaji) 87.05
Rajasthan

 

 Heritage

Circuit

2017-18

 Development of Heritage Circuit Development of Rajsamand (Kumbhalgarh Fort) – Jaipur (Facade Illumination in Jaipur and Nahargarh Fort) -Jhalawar (Gagron Fort) – Chittorgarh (Chittorgarh Fort) – Jaisalmer (Jaisalmer Fort) – Hanumangarh (Gogamedi) – Udaipur (Pratap Gaurav Kendra) – Dholpur (Bagh-I-Nilofor and Purani Chawani) – Nagaur (Meera Bai Smarak, Merta) – Tonk (Sunehri Kothi) 70.61
Sikkim

 

 North

East

Circuit

2015-16

 Development of Tourist Circuit linking Rangpo (entry) – Rorathang- Aritar- Phadamchen- Nathang-Sherathang- Tsongmo- Gangtok-Phodong- Mangan- Lachung-Yumthang- Lachen- Thangu-Gurudongmer- Mangan- Gangtok-TuminLingee- Singtam (exit) 98.05
Sikkim

 

 North East Circuit

 

2016-17

 Development of Tourist Circuit Linking Singtam– Maka- Temi-BermoikTokel- Phongia- Namchi –Jorthang- Okharey- Sombaria-Daramdin- Jorethang- Melli (Exit) 95.32
Tamil Nadu

 

 Coastal Circuit

2016-17

 Development of (Chennai- Mamamallapuram – Rameshwaram – Manpadu – Kanyakumari) 73.13
Telangana

 

 Eco Circuit

2015-16

 Development of Eco Tourism Circuit in Mahaboobnagar district 91.62
Telangana

 

 Tribal Circuit

 

2016-17

 Development of Mulugu-Laknavaram- Medavaram- Tadvai- Damaravi- Mallur- Bogatha Waterfalls 79.87
Telangana

 

 Heritage Circuit

 

2017-18

 Development of Qutub Shahi Heritage Park- Paigah Tombs- Hayat Bakshi Mosque- Raymond’s Tomb 96.90
Tripura

 

 North East   Circuit

 

2015-16

 Development of Agartala – Sipahijala – Melaghar – Udaipur – Amarpur- Tirthamukh- Mandirghat– Dumboor- NarikelKunja- Gandachara– Ambassa 82.85
Tripura

 

 North

East Circuit

 

2018-19

 Development of Surma Cherra- Unakoti- Jampui Hills- Gunabati – Bhunaneshwari- Neermahal- Boxanagar- Chottakhola- Pilak- Avangchaarra 44.83
Uttar Pradesh

 

 Buddhist Circuit

2016-17

 Development of Srawasti, Kushinagar, & Kapilwastu 87.89

 
Uttar Pradesh

 

 Ramayana Circuit

2016-17

 Development of Chitrakoot and Shringverpur 69.45
Uttar Pradesh

 

 Spiritual Circuit

 

2016-17

 Development of Ahar-Aligarh-Kasganj-Sarosi (Unnao)-Pratapgarh- Kausambi-Mirzapur-Gorakhpur-Domariyaganj-Basti-Barabanki-Azamgarh-Kairana- Baghpat- Shahjahanpur 71.91
Uttar Pradesh

 

 Spiritual Circuit

 

2016-17

 Development of Bijnor- Meerut- Kanpur- Kanpur Dehat- Banda- Ghazipur- Salempur- Ghosi- Balia- Ambedkar Nagar- Aligarh- Fatehpur- Deoria- Mahoba- Sonbhadra- Chandauli- Mishrikh- Bhadohi 67.51
Uttar Pradesh

 

 Heritage Circuit

2016-17

 Development of Kalinjar Fort (Banda)- Maghar Dham (Sant Kabir Nagar)- Chauri Chaura, Shaheed Sthal (Fatehpur)- Mahuar shaheed Sthal (Ghosi)- Shaheed Smarak (Meerut) 36.65
Uttar Pradesh

 

 Ramayana Circuit

2017-18

 Development of Ayodhya 127.21
Uttar Pradesh

 

 Spiritual Circuit

2018-19

 Development of Jewar-Dadri-Sikandrabad-Noida-Khurja-Banda 12.03
Uttar Pradesh

 

 Spiritual Circuit

 

2018-19

 Development of Gorakhnath Temple (Gorakhpur), Devipattan Temple (Balrampur) and Vatvashni Temple (Domariyagunj) 18.30
Uttarakhand

 

 Eco Circuit

 

2015-16

 Integrated Development of Eco-Tourism, Adventure Sports, and Associated Tourism Related Infrastructure for Development of Tehri Lake & Surroundings as New Destination-District Tehri 69.17
Uttarakhand

 

 Heritage Circuit

2016-17

 Integrated Development of Heritage Circuit in Kumaon Region – Katarmal -Jogeshwar-Baijnath-Devidhura 76.32
West Bengal

 

 Coastal Circuit

 

2015-16

 Development of Beach Circuit: Udaipur- Digha- Shankarpur- Tajpur- Mandarmani- Fraserganj-Bakkhlai- Henry Island 67.99
Wayside Amenities

 

2018-19

 Development of Wayside Amenities in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar at Varanasi-Gaya; Kushinagar-Gaya- Kushinagar in collaboration with MoRTH 15.07
Total 5287.90
