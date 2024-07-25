Ministry of Tourism Announces New Projects to Boost Tourism Industry

The Ministry of Tourism launched its flagship scheme of ‘Swadesh Darshan’ in 2014-15 to complement the efforts of respective State Governments/UT Administrations for developing tourism facilities across the Country and has sanctioned ₹5287.90 Crore for undertaking 76 projects. The list of the same is annexed.

The Ministry of Tourism has recently revamped the Swadesh Darshan Scheme as Swadesh Darshan 2.0 (SD2.0) with the objective to develop sustainable and responsible tourism destinations, following a destination & tourism-centric approach. In consultation with the States/UTs and in line with the scheme guidelines, the Ministry has accordingly identified 57 destinations across 32 States/UTs in the country for development under SD 2.0 including ‘Dholavira’ & ‘Dwarka’ in Gujarat, ‘Bundi (Keshoraipatan) & ‘Jodhpur’ in Rajasthan and ‘Sindhudurg’ & ‘Ajanta-Ellora (District Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar)’ in Maharashtra. A project ‘Spiritual Experience, Keshoraipatan’ amounting Rs.17.37 crore has been sanctioned in the State of Rajasthan under SD 2.0.

Further, the Ministry of Tourism has also issued guidelines for ‘Challenge Based Destination Development’ (CBDD), a sub-scheme under Swadesh Darshan 2.0, under which the Ministry of Tourism has identified 42 destinations for development including ‘Vadnagar’ under Culture & Heritage Destinations category, ‘Porbandar’ under Spiritual Destinations category and ‘Thol Village’ under Ecotourism and Amrit Dharohar Destinations Category in the State of Gujarat and ‘Ahmednagar’ under Culture & Heritage Destinations category has been identified for development in the State of Maharashtra.

The Ministry of Tourism holistically promotes various tourism destinations and products of the country including those in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra through different promotional mediums such as promotional website, social media, events, creatives, outreach programmes etc.

