Ministry of Textiles successfully organizes 449 events under Swachhata Hi Seva 2024; more than 23,000 people participate in campaign

Ministry of Textiles has enthusiastically participated in the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 Campaign. 449 activities have been completed by the organizations under the Ministry. More than 23, 000 people participated in the Campaign.

Swachhata Mein Jan Bhagidari

Ministry of Textiles initiated the campaign by the Swachhata Pledge. It was attended by the staff to disseminate awareness of sanitation. Various activities including Cleanliness Drive, Installation of Selfie Point, Debate Competition, Poster Making Competition, and workshop on cyber hygiene were undertaken to mobilize and sensitize staff. Sanitary Pad Vending machines have been installed in Ministry for female staff.

All the organizations had conducted various programs reaching to masses including students, public, industry stakeholders, and NGOs. People were involved at large scale to participate and contribute toward the Swachhata at large. A total of 269 events have been conducted involving mass public participation.

Cultural programs

Cultural programs were organized artistically boosting the message of cleanliness. 49 cultural events (Workshops, Music, Singing, Dance performances, film screenings, and others) Cultural programs were organized at the NIFT campuses and offices.

Waste to Art Installations

The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has proactively taken part in spreading awareness about cleanliness and hygiene across campuses by conducting skits/ nukkadnatak / reel competitions. Waste-to-art installations were skillfully handcrafted from the waste material.

Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam

This campaign has also been merged with current Swachhta Hi Seva Campaign, since the inception of the campaign 2761 plants have been planted across the country by the organizations under the Ministry in collaboration with civil society and NGOs. 44 organizations conducted mass plantation drives under Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam Initiative.

Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs), focused on time-bound transformation of specific target units and overall cleanliness.

74 Black Spots at nearby office places have been cleaned and revamped and 61 Mass cleanliness drives (Shramdaan Activities) were conducted at public places including beaches, parks, godowns, water bodies, and others.

Prabhadevi Beach Cleaned by the employees of Textile Committee

Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs

Ministry of Textiles had organized a health camp for the safaimitras/ housekeeping staff of the Ministry. 30 safaimitras were provided with health check up facilities. Similar activities were organized across the offices of the Ministry of Textiles. 45 such camps, awareness campaign, health camps, and distribution of masks and sanitizers were organized at the Office of Development Commissioner Handicraft, Office of Textiles Commissioner, Textile Committee, Cotton Corporation of India, and NIFT.

Swachhata Hi Seva concluded on 2nd October 2024 with the celebration of Swachhata Diwas. Safai Mitras were felicitated and appreciated for their contribution. Senior Officials monitored the progress of the campaign regularly, visits were made to their concerned sections/divisions/organizations. All the organizations meticulously cleaned and took steps to beautify the workspaces. Saplings were planted in office premises, wall paintings were done, damages were repaired and many similar activities were done to make the office space more pleasant.

The event was a huge success with participation coming from all walks of life. Government Officials, Weavers, Artisans, Students, Civil Society, NGOs, Safai Mitras, and others covering the whole gamut of textile industry.