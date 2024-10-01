Ministry of Textiles promotes cleanliness and Safai Mitra’s well-being under Swachhata Hi Seva 2024

The organizations under the Ministry of Textiles conducted a large number of activities, including ‘Cleaning of Office Premises’, ‘Distribution of sanitizers and Masks’, and ‘Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs’.

Under the Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign, Textiles Secretary, Ms. Rachna Shah felicitated the top three cleanest sections of the Ministry. On this occasion, she encouraged everyone to sustain their dedication and commitment to maintaining a clean and efficient workplace.

Textiles Committee

The Textiles Committee at its Headquarters, in Mumbai, organized a whole-body checkup, including blood test, blood pressure test, general physical examination, etc., for Safari Mitras to ensure their well-being and safety.

The program as part of an action plan for Swachhta Hi Sewa (SHS) 2024 with the theme “Safai Mitra Suraksha Shivirs” aims to monitor the prevention of health issues among safai Mitras.

Cotton Corporation of India Ltd.

On 30.09.2024, as part of Swachhata Hi Seva, an activity related to the distribution of masks and sanitizers was conducted in Cotton Corporation of India Ltd.

National Textile Corporation Limited

National Textile Corporation Limited under Swachhta Hi Seva 2024 distributed masks and sanitizers to its Safai Mitras.



Office of the Development Commissioner for Handlooms

As part of the Swachhata Hi Sewa Campaign 2024, “Officers have inspected the office sections and emphasized on Swachhta and creating awareness about Swachhta”. It was executed by the field offices of Development Commissioner (Handlooms)i.e. Weavers Service Centre and Indian Institute of Handloom Technology.

Jute Corporation of India

Various activities such as a Drawing Competition in School & Prize distribution, Retting tank/water body cleaning, Tree Plantation, and Cleanliness Drives took place at multiple locations.

Office of Jute Commissioner

Office of Jute Commissioner organized ‘Waste to Art’ activities in schools and also distributed prizes to the children.